Midst Announces Final Third Season For The Sci-Fi Audio Drama

Metapigeon has revealed the launch date for Season 3 of Midst, which will be the final season of the sci-fi audio drama series.

Article Summary Metapigeon announces Midst's final third season, premiering February 14.

Season 3 is available early on Midst website; podcasts to follow at 5am PT.

Midst saga continues with more universe stories by Critical Role and Metapigeon.

Season 3 brings a cosmic calamity intertwined with mystery and otherworldly threats.

Metapigeon, the development and production side of Critical Role, has announced the third and final season of the sci-fi podcast Midst will premiere this February. The series will premiere on Wednesday, February 14, dropping on the podcast feeds (Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts) starting at 5am PT, and then on Critical Role's YouTube at 10am PT. Subscribers will get the first three episodes of the final season starting February 14, as well as future episodes two weeks in advance on the show's website (available via the Midst website). The group wanted to make sure people knew that even though Season 3 would be the last of Midst, this won't be the end of the adventures in this universe as Critical Role and Metapigeon will continue working with the trio of Third Person to explore more stories in the future. What will they be? Who knows. Only time will tell…

Midst – Season 3

Part fantasy, part sci-fi, part space western, and fully experimental, Midst is a surreal and mind-bending series presented in a stream-of-consciousness style aimed to fully engage the audiences' imagination. This immersive and highly original setting uses a unique storytelling method and distinctive audio with three unreliable narrators. The story takes place in the space-western town of Stationary Hill, on the islet of Midst, and follows three protagonists – a crotchety outlaw, a struggling cultist, and a diabolical bastard. As their paths intersect in unexpected ways – they, along with their companions, must fight to survive a cosmic calamity, and overcome dangerous adversaries, while facing their inner demons, and revelations that will change the cosmos forever. However it's not just the moon falling out of the sky and reality eating itself alive that our unlikely heroes must face, it's the unsolved murders, cult brainwashing, and supernatural darkness all combined to create a clusterfuck of cosmic proportions.

Season three picks up with the citizens of Midst continuing to rebuild Stationary Hill as the structure of power shifts within the Upper Trust. Phineas and Lark find themselves unlikely accomplices as they make their way toward the Highest Light, where a shocking new incarnation of Moc Weepe rallies the entire might of the Trust to hunt for the cosmos' most wanted outlaw. Midst is the work of the three playfully omniscient, and fully anonymous narrators – known collectively as the performance and production studio "Third Person". The show's three narrators voice Midst's large ensemble of characters (often interchangeably) and create Midst's story, music, sound effects, art, and lore with their own six hands.

