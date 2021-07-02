Motörhead's "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" Finally Released In Full

English rock band Motörhead, a band consisting of their late frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, guitarist Larry Wallis, and drummer Lucas Fox, has finally released what is being called the "live album to end all live albums." Entitled No Sleep 'til Hammersmith, this live album commemorates the 40th anniversary of the studio release of the album. It is the first time the live tracks within have been compiled together in any official capacity.

No Sleep's 40th anniversary commemorative CD album is effectively four albums in one: within it is the studio album, remastered from its original master tracks, and three live recordings of the No Sleep concerts, which have not been released in their entirety before. It is truly a special release, indeed.

However, No Sleep's commemorative album contains more than just the music. In addition to the studio album and the three newly fully released live concert recordings, the album release has the following alongside it:

The story of No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith told through previously unpublished and new interviews with the people that were on the road at the time.

Never before seen photos and rare memorabilia.

Double sided, A3 concert posters from 1981.

Reproduction USA '81 tour pass.

Motörhead 'England' plectrum.

1981 European tour badge.

Reproduction Newcastle City Hall ticket.

Port Vale gig flyer post card.

With such classic songs as "Ace of Spades" and "Iron Horse," No Sleep 'til Hammersmith is definitely the kind of album you do not want to miss out on getting ahold of, even in the age of digital streaming. But what do you think of Motörhead and their music? Is it to your liking? Let us know your opinions about this classic band from the 1980s in the comments below!