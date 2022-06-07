MTN DEW Is Bringing Back Baja Blast To Store Shelves

Some fun news for Mountain Dew fans who are obsessed with a specific flavor as MTN DEW Baja Blast will be making a return to stores soon! The popular Taco Bell-exclusive flavor will be returning, but not just the normal flavor as they will also have it in Zero and Energy form. Along with some options as you'll also be able to get it in two other flavors with Gem (Orange) and Gold (Lemon). On top of this, they will also be holding a special sweepstakes in which you can win a canned Grape flavor called Deep Dive which won't be sold in stores. The flavors will only be available for a limited time, and while they didn't put an official date on it, the fact that it's being promoted as a summer drink would suggest we probably won't see it past September. Here's more info on the flavors and the contest.

The original MTN DEW Baja Blast and Baja Blast Zero Sugar are returning to stores this summer and they'll be joined by two new tropical flavors: Baja Mango Gem and Baja Gold, a tropical pineapple flavor. For the first time ever, there will be an energy drink with the Baja Blast flavor. MTN DEW Energy Baja Blast has all the flavor of the original Baja Blast in addition to the added benefits of citicoline, zinc and caffeine, which provide a jolt of energy and a boost to mental clarity, with zero added sugar. In addition to the return of Baja and the new products, fans can enter the Lost Treasures of Baja Island Sweepstakes at TreasuresOfBajaIsland.com. The grand prize? MTN DEW Baja Deep Dive, an exclusive never before released Baja flavor. This Summer's selection of MTN DEW Baja Blast flavors and MTN DEW Energy Baja Blast are available at all major retailers and convenience store locations nationwide for a limited time only. MTN DEW Baja Blast is also available year-round from the fountain at Taco Bell.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes by entering one of the under-cap codes on participating Baja flavors for a chance to win one daily prize of $1,000. Fans who want a chance at the grand prize – MTN DEW Baja Deep Dive, an exclusive, never released Baja flavor – will need to enter codes from each flavor: Baja Mango Gem, Baja Gold, and Baja Blast OR Baja Blast Zero Sugar. MTN DEW Baja Deep Dive takes the classic Baja flavor to new depths, wrapped in a sleek black can. Want a taste? You'll have to be one of 19,000 grand prize winners. MTN DEW Energy fans can enter their own MTN DEW Energy sweepstakes on TreasuresOfBajaIsland.com. By entering the UPC code on their Energy Baja Blast cans, they will have a chance to win an additional daily $1,000 prize.