Nature Valley Brought Back Peanut Butter Boppers for Stranger Things

Nature Valley has brought back a special item for the final season of Stranger Things as Peanut Butter Boppers have made a comeback

The limited-edition snack features original recipe and retro Stranger Things-themed packaging.

Fans can score Boppers, a T-shirt, and a recipe card in a special kit for $19.87 at sreppob.com.

This nostalgic snack drop celebrates Stranger Things and brings '80s flavors back for a limited time.

General Mills brought back a classic '80s treat from Nature Valley for the final season of Stranger Things, as the Peanut Butter Boppers are back! If you didn't grow up in the era, you're probably unaware this snack ever existed, as this used to be one of the most popular treats on the market. It's essentially a creamy stick of peanut butter wrapped in rice cereal and fudge chips, creating a treat specifically designed for kids to enjoy between meals as a quick energy boost or for adults to snack on while watching TV. Now they're back for a limited time with special packaging that makes them seem like they came right out of the TV show. We have a few more details about them for you below, as they stand as one of the last '80s products brought back to life by the show.

Peanut Butter Boppers

The retro favorite is reemerging online, with a limited-edition drop of Nature Valley Fudge Chip Peanut Butter Boppers wrapped in totally tubular Stranger Things-inspired packaging straight out of Hawkins. The snack returns in its original recipe, with a creamy peanut butter center rolled in crisp rice cereal and decadent fudge chips for a rich, crunchy-meets-creamy bite that's pure 1980s bliss. It's like a time capsule you can snack on. Fans can snag this nostalgic treat along with a shirt and a special recipe card in a limited-edition kit beginning Wednesday, December 3 for $19.87 exclusively at sreppob.com (Boppers spelled backward in a wink and nod to the Upside Down) while supplies last!

"We're beyond excited to bring Boppers back from the 1980s and into fans' hands one more time," said Ray Joncas, VP, Bars Business Unit at General Mills. "The beloved creamy, indulgent peanut butter-filled snack is the perfect match for streaming the new season, and we can't wait for fans to enjoy!"

