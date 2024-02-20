Posted in: Clothing, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, reebok, shaq

Pepsi & Reebok Partner For New Sneak'er Giveaway

Pepsi have teamed up with Reebok to make a special pair of sneakers that can store a Papsi Mini in the heel, and you can win it for free.

Pepsi and Reebok have come together for a new sneaker that they're giving away with their brand new Sneak'er design. These are some pretty awesome shoes with a little something extra hiding in them. They retain the classic Reebok design, but in the heel is an empty compartment for you to put a mini can of soda inside. Specifically Pepsi products, but we don't know the full dimensions, so it could be entirely possible to fit many things in here. The show also comes in the company's colors with a black base and the iconic pump on the tongue. But oy can't buy the shoes, you have to win them in a contest, which they are holding right now. Twenty-two lucky fans can get them in Shaq's Size 22s; all you have to do is enter their contest starting today and running through Sunday, February 25. All you need to do is post a photo or video on social media showing off your love for Pepsi Minis with the hashtag #PepsiMinis #Sweepstakes. We have more info about it below and the full contest rules here.

Pepsi & Reebok's Sneak'er

With the help of Shoe Surgeon, an original pair of Reebok PUMP Shaq Attaqs has been retrofitted to fit a full Pepsi Mini can into the sole, a feat only possible due to the mammoth size 22 shoe. The Pepsi Sneak'er allows Shaq to tote around a Pepsi Mini can so that he can enjoy a crisp and refreshing sip of Pepsi or Pepsi Zero Sugar whenever the urge arises. And while Shaq rocked his Pepsi Sneak'ers on air and in Indy during All-Star Weekend, Pepsi and Shaq are showing love to the fans and pulled more vintage Reebok PUMP Shaq Attaqs from Shaq's closet for Shoe Surgeon to customize for Pepsi Minis. An additional 22 shoes will be available for fans to cop this week via a one-time Pepsi sweepstakes. Some of Shoe Surgeon's key features include:

Reebok's iconic "PUMP" has been turned into the Pepsi Globe.

The custom colorway leverages the iconic Pepsi color palette of electric blue and black, including paint splatter detailing on the outsole, a black and blue Pepsi pattern on the insole, and custom electric blue laces, doubling as a callback to Shaq's first NBA team, the Orlando Magic, colors.

On the underside, the main feature is a special electric blue leather chamber that is custom-built to hold a Pepsi Mini can.

