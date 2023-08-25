Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Pepsi, pepsico

Pepsi Updates Its Branding For The 125th Anniversary

Pepsi is celebrating their 125th Anniversary with a brand change, as well as some special events to mark the unique occasion.

You don't see a lot of companies get past 100 years, but Pepsi has fallen into that rare category as they're celebrating their 125th Anniversary next week. The company will officially pass the milestone on August 28th, 2023, as the first Pepsi-Cola was released to the public back in 1898. The company will mark the occasion with a couple of items, the first and foremost being that they are giving the soda a rebrand, as you can see below, with a bolder font style that returns the logo back to its roots a little compared to the one they've had in recent years. The second is that they'll be opening up a special cafe in Times Square for a week in late October. We have more details on both items for you below.

125th Anniversary

Pepsi has been and continues to be a driver of cultural impact and relevance for 125 years. From having the only female professional skywriter draw Pepsi in the clouds to creating iconic moments with some of the biggest pop stars on the planet to making the Super Bowl Halftime Show the most watched 12 minutes of music; from initiating the now iconic 'Pepsi Challenge' to trailblazing the idea of lifestyle marketing with music videos as commercials; from creating flavors like Pepsi Wild Cherry and groundbreaking innovations like Nitro Pepsi, time and again Pepsi has found itself on the cutting edge of pop culture, embracing what fans love about culture. And now, Pepsi will pull back the curtain on its history for 125 days, complete with an immersive experience consumers will have to see – and taste – to believe.

Pepsi Diner

To kick off the 125th birthday celebrations, Pepsi is announcing the opening of The 125 Pepsi Diner – a unique and immersive restaurant experience set to open its doors in early October in New York City. Inspired by the timeless American diner, as well as the role diners have played as a setting for some of the most memorable moments of Pepsi, including "Is Pepsi OK," "The Pepsi Girl," "Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop," and many more, The Pepsi 125 Diner will bring to life the unapologetic enjoyment the brand has become known for:

The restaurant's design will artfully mirror the sets of some of the most memorable Pepsi commercials and feature real, one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the Pepsi archives while also celebrating the brand's new look and feel.

A specially created indulgent food menu, proving that food is indeed Better With Pepsi, will feature mouthwatering diner favorites alongside unique Pepsi creations, old and new: Viral sensations from Pepsi, such as Pepsi PILK. Celebrated limited-time flavor offerings like Crystal Pepsi and Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. Eat-it-to-believe-it Pepsi food creations like Pepsi-Colachup and much more.

The Pepsi 125 Diner will open October 19 – October 25 in the heart of New York City.

Seatings will be booked in two-hour increments, with tickets starting at $50 per person. Attendance includes a full three-course meal, complimentary Pepsi beverages and cocktails (pending age verification), and a front-row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.

Fans clamoring for a seat at this epic cultural experience can visit Pepsi Diner.com to sign up for priority pre-sale access, guaranteeing an opportunity to score tickets before they go on sale to the public next month. Even better, the first 25 fans who sign up for priority access and confirm a booking once available will score limited edition Pepsi swag, ensuring their place in history while transporting them into a time capsule of iconic Pepsi moments.

For those outside of the New York area, five lucky Pepsi fanatics will be awarded a trip with a friend to New York City to experience the diner in person via the Pepsi 125 Diner sweepstakes, open now at PepsiDinerSweepstakes.com.

