Progresso Brings Back Soup Drops For 2026 Flu Season

Progresso has brought back their popular Soup Drops for a couple limited-time drops, as they now have three flavors per can

New variety includes Chicken Noodle, Tomato Basil, and Beef Pot Roast Soup Drops in each limited can.

Soup Drops Variety Cans drop Jan. 15, 22, and 29 at 9 a.m. ET, available only at ProgressoSoupDrops.com.

Each $2.97 order includes a Variety Can, Chicken Noodle Soup, and free shipping—while supplies last.

General Mills has brought back the Progresso Soup Drops for a second year, as they now have a version with three different flavors instead of one. Much like they did last year, you'll need to go to their website and order yourself a can, but they'll only be available for three specific days across three weeks for you to order, with free shipping no less. We have the finer details below as they are available today as the first drop.

Progresso Soup Drops – Year 2

Returning for year two and perfectly timed to National Soup Month, there's a Progresso Soup, and now a Soup Drop, to help turn any moment from "ugh" to "ahh." After selling out in just minutes last January, the soup you can suck on now debuts the first-ever Progresso Soup Drops Variety Can featuring three of Progresso's most iconic soup flavors. Each Soup Drop hits on the flavors fans know and love from Progresso, and this year, they're bringing the heat — literally. The new Progresso Soup Drops deliver a feeling of warmth in your mouth, making every drop taste even more like a bowl of Progresso Soup.

Reach for the iconic Chicken Noodle Soup Drop on sick days

The comforting new Tomato Basil Soup Drop when it's snowy, gray, and gross outside

Or the hearty new Beef Pot Roast Soup Drop for the long, draining days that leave you running on empty

The limited-edition Progresso Soup Drops Variety Cans go on sale Thursday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. ET — and every Thursday for the remainder of January at 9 a.m. ET (while supplies last). Each order includes one Progresso Soup Drops Variety Can containing individually wrapped Soup Drops in all three flavors, plus a can of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup. This year's bundle retails for $2.97, about the price of a can of Progresso Soup, and includes free shipping.

January 15 at 9 a.m. ET at The limited-edition Progresso Soup Drops Variety Cans go on sale Thursday,at 9 a.m. ET at ProgressoSoupDrops.com Additional drops on Thursday, January 22 and 29 at 9 a.m. ET (while supplies last)

For just $2.97 (about the price of a can of soup), each order includes: One Progresso Soup Drops Variety Can with individually wrapped Soup Drops in all three flavors, A can of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup Free shipping



