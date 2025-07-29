Posted in: Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Red Bull, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4

Red Bull Pin Drop: Kona Skatepark Happens This Weekend

The Red Bull Pin Drop: Kona Skatepark event will happen this weekend to celebrate the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

The event features gamer-skater duos battling for top scores in both video game and real-life skatepark contests.

Attendees can try Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, join skating challenges, and win cash for tricks onsite.

Kona Skatepark's iconic history meets Red Bull's energy in a first-ever virtual-to-real skatepark experience.

Red Bull is holding a new event to celebrate the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, as the Red Bull Pin Drop: Kona Skatepark will happen this weekend. On August 2 in Jacksonville, Florida, several pro skaters, legends, content creators and more will descend on Kona Skatepark from 12-8pm for a unique team-based competition. The event will see gamers paired up with skateboarders for a series of events, as well as some other activities and special activations, all to celebrate the game.We have the finer details below for anyone looking to attend.

Red Bull Pin Drop: Kona Skatepark

Red Bull Pin Drop: Kona Skatepark presents a unique competition format pairing eight gamers with eight skateboarders in team-based duos. Gamers have 90 seconds to achieve the highest possible score on the Kona Skatepark map in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, while their skateboarding teammate will take on the real Kona bowls for 50 seconds, judged on style, creativity, and technical skill. Combined scores determine the ultimate Red Bull Pin Drop Champions, with each element equally weighted for scoring.

Red Bull Pin Drop will also feature gameplay opportunities onsite for consumers to get hands-on with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, along with skate competitions, including cash for tricks, and on-site hidden challenges themed after gameplay. Established in 1977, Kona Skatepark is the world's longest-surviving private skatepark and a cornerstone of skateboarding culture. The venue's legendary status, combined with its authentic concrete features, creates an ideal environment for translating video game skateboarding into reality.

Red Bull Pin Drop aligns perfectly with the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 3 + 4, celebrating the enduring legacy of the franchise that introduced millions to skateboarding culture. In partnership with Activision, Red Bull Pin Drop represents the first-ever, real-world integration bringing the virtual Kona Skatepark experience to life at its celebrated physical location.

