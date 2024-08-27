Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: Tulsi Gabbard, wonder woman

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: "Wonder Woman Just Joined The Justice League"

Yesterday, much called to my attention, former Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr posted on X , "Wonder Woman just joined the Justice League" with a photograph of Tulsi Gabbard in army uniform, saluting. The war of the superheroes in American politics continues.

This comes as Tulsi Gabbard, former Democrat congresswoman and the first Samoan-American to become a voting member of US Congress, has endorsed Donald Trump for President. Gabbard was being elected to the Hawaii House of Representatives in 2002 to 2004, serving as a US Army specialist with the Medical Company in Iraq, gaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. She returned to serve as a member of the Honolulu City Council from 2011 to 2012 and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021, including being made Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016. She resigned from that position to endorse Bernie Sanders' campaign for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

She was known for her time in Congress for criticising the Barack Obama administration for refusing to define Islamic extremism as the real enemy of the United States is radical Islam and, in her Presidential campaign, was opposed to US military interventionism. Her decision to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and her scepticism of claims that he had used chemical weapons caused controversy within her party, and when she ended her presidential candidacy, Gabbard endorsed Joe Biden for President in 2020.

After leaving the House Of Representatives in 2021, she has taken more conservative positions on issues such as abortion, foreign policy, transgender rights, and border security, increased her profile on Fox News and was a fill-in host for Tucker Carlson Tonight. In 2022, she announced that she had left the Democratic Party altogether, over foreign policy and social issues and campaigned for Republican candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, and was a featured speaker at the 2022 and 2024 Conservative Political Action Conferences, talking about her Road To Damascus conversion.

And now she has unsurprisingly backed Donald Trump's campaign, addressing a National Guard Association conference in Detroit, Michigan, where Trump was speaking, saying "I am confident that his first task will be to do the work to walk us back from the brink of war…. We as Americans must stand together to reject this anti-freedom culture of political retaliation and abuse of power". Her endorsement comes the day after Robert F Kennedy Jr, suspended his own Presidential candidacy as an independent and backed Trump. She has also been recently aiding Trump to prepare for his televised presidential debate against Harris and her 2020 campaign, seeing her attack her rival Harris is a favourite clip to show.

Imagery of Gabbard as Wonder Woman has increased online, as well as part of a Justice League with Trump, Kennedy, Gabbard, Elon Musk, JD Vance and more. Though her own current politics seem to be at odds with Wonder Woman's own, of course.

Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter in 1941 for DC Comics. Marston's wife, Elizabeth Marston, and their polyamorous partner, Olive Byrne, are credited as being his inspiration for the character's appearance, and she became a figure for radical feminism in the seventies.

This also all came one day after Lynda Carter, the TV Wonder Woman, promoted Kamala Harris for President. It looks like one superhero claim from one side is going to be met with another. Even if one side can get the actors, writers and creators of the character, and the other side has to use AI to do it.

