Rockstar Energy Drink Give Away $50K For Memorial Day Rockstar Energy has started a new contest this weekend with the goal of trying to ease your gasoline burdens over Memorial Day weekend.

Rockstar Energy Drink has a new contest going on right now as a way to help out people who buy their products over Memorial Day weekend. The company has set up a promotion where you can take a picture of a receipt showing that you purchased one of their products over the next couple of days and text it to a specific number for a chance to get $50 to spend on fuel. The company will be giving away $50k this weekend to people who send their receipts in, so 1,000 people have a chance to cash in just for getting their drink. Yes, its totally a promotion to get you to buy their stuff. But $50 is $50! We have more info on how you can take part in it below.

Each year, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel and millions of Americans are eager to put pedal to the metal. In fact, experts predict that 82% of Memorial Day travelers in the United States will be hitting the road to take advantage of the long holiday weekend. Throughout Memorial Day weekend, the first 1,000 people who fuel up on gas, purchase three or more Rockstar Energy products at participating gas stations nationwide and text 'ENERGY' to 81234 to upload their receipt will receive up to $50 cash back, all courtesy of Rockstar Energy. The rewards don't stop there. Americans will be road-tripping all summer long so to keep them fueled up and energized, Rockstar Energy will reward travelers with up to $5 cash back when they buy two products now through Labor Day. Those products include classic and summertime fan favorites like Recovery Orangeade and the latest addition Strawberry Peach available in Punched (full flavor) and Pure Zero (zero sugar), all providing that extra fuel to conquer summer road trips.

"With high gas prices, we know consumers are looking for special deals and ways to save money without sacrificing fun," said Sara Ostrander, Director of Brand Programming, Energy Portfolio. "Almost 90% of Americans are looking for travel rewards, so we created 'Fuel Your Drive' to bring the energy to summer road trips and give consumers cash back at the pump across the nation."

