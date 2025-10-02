Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pop Culture | Tagged: london, Picadilly Circus, tron, Tron: Ares

Running Around The Tron: Ares Activation At London's Piccadilly Circus

Running around the Tron: Ares Activation at London's Piccadilly Circus

Today, you could have found me at Piccadilly Circus in London for the Tron Ares activation event. YouTube above, TikTok below. Last night, Disney Studios took over the Piccadilly Circus Lights for Tron: Ares, staging the first-ever rooftop red carpet as Jared Leto unveiled exclusive content on the giant screens, joined on the rooftop by director Joachim Rønning and cast members Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Evan Peters and Gillian Anderson. Guests arriving for the UK Sneak Peek screening event entered through an LED-lit corridor of shifting lights before stepping into the grid for a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity with the iconic Lightcycle. Now I didn't get invited to that, but I did get invited to the Tron: Ares Immersive Experience in the same space, open to the public for today only. Free tickets can be booked here.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings. The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Tron: Ares, directed by Joachim Rønning from a screenplay by Jesse Wigutow, based on a story by David Digilio and Wigutow is the third part of the Tron series and a direct sequel to Tron: Legacy from 2010. The film features an ensemble cast including Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges reprising his role as Kevin Flynn from the previous films. Filming began in January 2024 in Vancouver and wrapped in May. By August, industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails was composing the score. The band's members, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, served as executive producers on the film, alongside Legacy director Joseph Kosinski. Tron: Ares is scheduled to be released on the tenth of October, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!