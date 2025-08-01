Posted in: Conventions, Events, HBO, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, sdcc

SDCC: It: Welcome To Derry Was Welcome At San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC: It: Welcome To Derry Was Welcome At San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary It: Welcome To Derry made a chilling splash at San Diego Comic-Con with creepy clown-themed ice cream.

Attendees encountered Pennywise-inspired promotions under the Californian sun without reported hauntings.

The series expands Stephen King's It universe, diving into the spooky origins of Derry ahead of its 2025 debut.

San Diego Comic-Con celebrates pop culture, comic books, and major TV events in the heart of California.

Both Isabelle Carty and Lyndiu Antic, friends of Bleeding Cool, were stopped on their San Diego Comic-Con travels by a clown giving out ice cream to promote the new It-spinoff TV series, It: Welcome to Derry. And welcome it was in that Californian sun beating down. Neither has reported any post-show hauntings or glimpses of the clown out of the corner of their eyes. Not yet, anyway. It: Welcome to Derry is an upcoming TV series based on Stephen King's 1986 novel It and serving as a prequel to the 2017 and 2019 films It and It Chapter Two. It stars Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Taylour Paige, James Remar, and Stephen Rider, with Bill Skarsgård reprising his role as Pennywise the Clown from the films. It: Welcome to Derry is scheduled to be released in October 2025 on HBO with nine episodes.

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight. San Diego Comic Convention, doing business as Comic-Con International, is the corporate name of the public-benefit nonprofit corporation behind Comic-Con. The corporation also organises WonderCon, an annual convention held in Anaheim, California, and SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a symposium held at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!