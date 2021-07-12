First Sports Illustrated On Auction At Heritage Auctions Today

Sports Illustrated is one of the more iconic periodicals ever published. Its importance to journalism and how we view sports cannot be overstated, and I would argue that the only other entity that has changed the sports landscape more would be ESPN. Up for auction today at Heritage Auctions is a raw copy of the very first issue of Sports Illustrated from 1954. These do not pop up too often in this kind of shape, at a criminally low number of $56 as of this writing; someone is going to get a bargain on this one. You can check out the scan of the magazine down below.

An Iconic First Issue & A Really Nice Copy Of Sports Illustrated

"Sports Illustrated V1#1 (Time Inc., 1954) Condition: FN-. First issue of the long-running magazine from 1954. HOF Milwaukee Braves slugger Eddie Mathews is shown on the front cover in live game action, with catcher Wes Westrum of the New York Giants squatting behind, awaiting the pitch. A feature of the first issue was a special insert of 27 replica 1954 Topps baseball trading cards, including such stars as Mathews, Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider, Al Rosen, Larry Doby, and Gil Hodges. Not listed in Overstreet."

This would be a great addition to any sports fans collection, and from the looks of it might be worth grabbing and sending in to get graded. It is wild that someone had this just sitting around, isn't it? Anyway, you can go right here and check out the issue and to place a bid on this copy of the first issue of Sports Illustrated. While you are there checking this one out, take a spin around and look at everything else that is taking bids right now, there is some neat, off-the-beaten-path stuff right now.