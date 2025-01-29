Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports | Tagged: Sprite, unrivaled

Sprite Signs Multi-Year Partnership With Unrivaled

Sprite has signed a new partnership deal with Unrivaled, as they will work together with the new women’s basketball league

Earlier this month, Sprite announced they signed a brand new multi-year partnership with Unrivaled. In case you haven't heard of it yet, Unrivaled is a new groundbreaking women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, as they present a high-stakes 1-on-1 tournament with players vying for $250k in prize money. Beyond the tournament, Sprite will produce a content series highlighting the players on and off the court, as the new league will have Sprite branding around the court and more. We have more details about it below.

Sprite x Unrivaled

Partnering with the league in its inaugural season and beyond, Sprite is set to be the presenting sponsor for the league's 1-on-1 tournament, in which Unrivaled athletes will compete head-to-head for a $250,000 prize. In addition, Sprite will debut a new content series spotlighting the unique intersection between culture and female athletes, celebrating their passions, drive, and impact on and off the court.

As Unrivaled's official sports drink partner, BodyArmor products and branding will be integrated across the league, with the main goal of hydrating athletes and encouraging peak performance throughout the season. As such, BodyArmor Sports Drink and BodyArmor SportWater will be available on benches during games and practices as well as in locker rooms and training facilities. BodyArmor's logo and branding will also be featured across all hydration queues during Unrivaled games, including on coolers, squirt bottles, and towels.

"Sprite has a longstanding connection to basketball and basketball culture. Today, we're excited to support the next generation of women who are taking the game to new heights," said A.P. Chaney, Senior Creative Director, Sparkling Flavors at The Coca-Cola Company. "Our partnership with Unrivaled is a natural fit with our 'Obey Your Thirst' spirit, and we're honored to stand alongside and celebrate these athletes who are evolving the sport. It's incredibly special to be part of something that is inspiring change and driving equity and opportunity for women in basketball, sports, and beyond.

"BodyArmor is proud to join Unrivaled and support these elite athletes with superior hydration," said Tom Gargiulo, CMO for BodyArmor Sports Nutrition. "We look forward to fueling the incredible talent participating in the league and contributing to the growth of women's basketball."

