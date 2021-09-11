Steve Aoki's DIM MAK and Viz Media Launch More Bleach Apparel

Steve Aoki's fashion and record label, DIM MAK, has teamed up with VIZ Media to release the official "DIM MAK x BLEACH" collaboration – a limited edition line-up of anime-inspired tees and hoodies featuring original art from the iconic series Bleach, released on Friday, September 10th. Based on the epic Japanese manga series by Tite Kubo, Bleach is an epic tale of empathy, integrity, and pushing oneself to greatness – a perfect anecdote for Dim Mak's mantra: "do it yourself, by any means necessary."

Lifelong fans of manga and anime, Steve Aoki and his team found themselves captivated by the power struggle between the Soul Reapers, who defend the coexistence of humanity, spirits, and the departed; against the sinister Hollows and Arrancars who attempt to consume human souls for selfish gain. This Dim Mak x Bleach collaboration is Aoki's first drop showcasing the incredible transformation of hot-headed teenager Ichigo Kurosaki into a Soul Reaper and his encounters with the powerful Captains of the 13 Court Squads who protect the Soul Society.

"Although the plot of 'Bleach' follows the path of Ichigo Kurosaki, my favorite parts are when we dive into the backstories of the Captains and the Arrancars. I love learning about the underlying core belief systems and reasons for why individuals act the way that they do. By the end of each arc, regardless of being good or evil, we feel compassion and empathy for all the characters," reminisces Aoki.

The first Dim Mak x Bleach drop introduces some fan-favorite characters showing off their powerful "bankai" abilities: Renji Arabai, Byakuya Kuchiki, and Toshiro Hitsugaya make appearances alongside Ichigo Kurosaki in both his Hollowfication and Vasto Lorde form. Fun, moody kintsugi-inspired tie-dyes and colorways bring life to the tees ($38-45) and hoodies ($75-85).

The Dim Mak x Bleach drop will be available on dimmakcollection.com and on the NTWRK App starting from Friday, September 10, 2021, in limited quantities.