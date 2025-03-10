Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Topo Chico

Topo Chico Has Debuted Two New Sabores Flavors

Topo Chico dropped two new flavors for their Sabores flavors, as you can now find Raspberry with Lemon and Tropical Mango

Article Summary Discover Topo Chico's new Sabores: Raspberry Lemon & Tropical Mango.

Sugar-free, natural flavors join the existing Sabores lineup.

Available in 12-oz slim cans, perfect for on-the-go refreshment.

Dive into Topo Chico's rich heritage & sparkling water legacy.

Topo Chico has released two new flavors this month, as those who love the brand can find a pair of new Sabores flavors on store shelves. The two flavors are Raspberry with Lemon and Tropical Mango, both of which provide a new sparkling water option without sugar and artificial ingredients. They join the three flavors already out there as you can get them in Blueberry, Ginger Extract, and Lime with Mint Extract. We have more info about them below as they're available in an 8-pack of 12-oz slim cans. Also, if it suits your fancy, they have released a number of Flavor Guides tied to the Sabores centered around specific cities.

New Sabores Flavors

Topo Chico Sabores is a collection of premium flavored sparkling waters with filtered sparkling water, crisp bubbles and blend of minerals added for taste, meant for everyday drinking. Topo Chico Sabores is releasing two new zesty flavors – Raspberry with Lemon and Tropical Mango. These flavors join the existing Sabores lineup including Blueberry with Hibiscus Extract, Tangerine with Ginger Extract and Lime with Mint Extract. As the brand's only sparkling water available in a slim, aluminum can, Topo Chico Sabores are best served cold and can be enjoyed alone, on-the-go or over ice paired with your favorite meal or occasion.

Topo Chico

Legend has it that the daughter of the emperor Moctezuma, after a great journey, drank from the crystalline waters of the spring of the Cerro del Topo Chico to feel revitalized. With 110 years of natural freshness, Topo Chico is preparing to meet the challenge of the next century with the same quality that has allowed it to carry on successfully and be a central character in the history of Monterrey's industrial, remaining faithful to the community that saw it born as a brand and product in 1895.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!