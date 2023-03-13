MTN DEW & Circle K Partner For Exclusive Purple Thunder Flavor The next time you're in a Circle K, you can try out an exclusive flavor from MTN DEW, as Purple Thunder is available for a limited time.

MTN DEW has announced a new partnership with Circle K, as the two have released the exclusive Purple Thunder flavor in their locations. Last year, PepsiCo released the flavor as one of the many special editions they have done over the past few years, gaining popularity for having what is essentially a berry flavor with hints of plum. Now you have a chance to go out and try that flavor at your local Circle K (if they happen to be in your area).

For a limited time, customers can now enjoy the unique flavor combination of berry and plum in a new frozen beverage form, as you can snag it in a brand new Froster flavor right now. Which is perfect as the weather is slowly starting to warm up and it makes for a frosty treat to enjoy. If that isn't something you're looking for, they also have the flavor available as a Polar Pop and in 20 oz. bottles, both of which are being sold exclusively at Circle K locations across the United States. We got a couple of quotes for you about the new partnership below as the flavor will only be around for a short time.

"DEW Nation's overwhelming approval of Purple Thunder at Circle K inspired us to offer it as one of our fan-favorite Froster flavors," said David Hall, Vice President Global Foodservice at Circle K. "We're excited to celebrate and have big plans for MTN DEW Purple Thunder, including a 'Thunderversary' celebration starting in May."

"MTN DEW Purple Thunder had a very successful first year at Circle K," said Hugh Roth, Senior Vice President of Sales and Chief Customer Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "Our fans expressed how much they love this exclusive flavor, and in tandem with its one-year anniversary, we wanted to go big by delivering fans Purple Thunder in Froster."