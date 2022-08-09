Trolli Will Release Special Rick And Morty Sour Brite Crawlers

Aww, geez, Rick! Trolli has revealed a brand new crossover for one of their brands as Rick and Morty take over Sour Brite Crawlers. Starting next week, you'll be able to buy these special packs of the candy, both individually and as an 8-pack, featuring three different designs, all stemming from different art styles that have been tied to the show. These are literally being marketed as collector's packs and will only be made available for a limited time as they're being used to promote the launch of Season Six next month. The variety 8-pack is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, while everything will go on sale next Monday.

The out-of-this-world collab offers the signature dual-colored sour gummi worms Trolli fans know and love, with limited-edition packaging featuring the Rick and Morty characters they can't get enough of. These interstellar packs will be available exclusively on Amazon and GoPuff for a limited time beginning August 15, ahead of the global premiere of Rick and Morty Season Six starting on September 4. The Rick and Morty Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers come in three delicious flavors including Original Mix, Very Berry and Fruit Punch. Fans can snag an original sticker sheet featuring their favorite eccentric Rick and Morty characters and Trolli sour gummi worms by purchasing an 8-count variety pack.

"We're always looking for authentic opportunities to help fans merge their love for Trolli with their other passion points," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing for Trolli. "Followers of Trolli and Rick and Morty will be the first to tell you we share the same irreverent sense of humor. This partnership felt natural, and we're excited to work with Warner Bros. Consumer Products as we bring our worlds together by offering these exclusive, collectable packs."