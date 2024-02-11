Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Truly Hard Seltzer

Truly Hard Seltzer Releases New Hot Wing Sauce Flavor

Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer is now available for you to try during the big game, or for a new sensation of flavor to enjoy.

Truly Hard Seltzer has released a brand new flavor for you to take to a Super Bowl party with the new Hot Wing Sauce flavor. This was absolutely designed for people to buy and try out during the big game today, as you're getting the hard seltzer kick with a taste of wing sauce for an epic combination. We have more info on the flavor for you below, along ith a quote from the company, as it is available right now for you you to run and grab during the game.

Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer

Truly is bringing the OG snack of football watch parties – hot wings – to both fans and cans with the launch of the first-ever Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer. Just when you think you've seen it all, think again. The MVP of hard seltzers meets football fans' favorite finger food all in one convenient package – no napkins required. Available just in time for the big weekend, Truly Hot Wing Hard Seltzer is the perfect game-day addition for football fans, bringing a zesty kick to Truly's light seltzer base. Those lucky enough to score a 4-pack for their crew will earn the cheers of everyone at their watch party. Get ready for the perfect play call; a unique limited-edition flavor that will have everyone vying for a taste.

"We're all about keeping it light, so we're bringing drinkers everything they need to accompany the cheers, jeers, and tears of game day in one convenient package with Truly Hot Wing Sauce Hard Seltzer," said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer's senior director of marketing. "We've kicked things up a notch with this flavor exploration inspired by the flavor lab at Truly L.A. and can't wait for fans to try this fun and playful combination that's sure to score."

