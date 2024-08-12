Posted in: Pop Culture, Theme Parks | Tagged: cars, magic kingdom, Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island

Magic Kingdom Losing Two Classic Attractions In Frontierland

The Magic Kingdom will lose two classic attractions to make way in Frontierland for the new Cars-themed rides.

Article Summary Magic Kingdom to replace Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America with Cars-themed rides in Frontierland.

New expansion details unveiled at D23, Villains area to be added beyond Big Thunder Mountain.

Transformations will include a rugged rally race adventure featuring iconic Cars movie characters.

Construction starts in 2025; visitors encouraged to enjoy Frontierland's nostalgia before changes begin.

Magic Kingdom fans have had an epic couple of days. After all the announcements at D23 Saturday night, many were left excited and dazed, asking the same question: Where is this stuff all going? Well, Disney answered the question this morning. Two massive expansions are on the way, with Villains at Magic Kingdom coming beyond Big Thunder Mountain. The other got new concept art today on the Disney Parks Blog, as we found out the two new Cars-themed rides will replace Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America. You can see the new concept art below.

Magic Kingdom Expands

It's time to leave Radiator Springs and head west into exciting new locations. To make way for this completely new frontier, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be transformed into vast and rugged terrains for a rally race with some of the world's most iconic racers. "We are thrilled to create this original Cars adventure and put our guests in the driver's seat as we—quite literally—explore a new frontier in Frontierland," shared Michael Hundgen, Walt Disney World Portfolio Executive Producer at Walt Disney Imagineering. "Part of pioneering this new story includes tapping into the themes of exploration and adventure that inspire so many of us to keep propelling forward. Anytime we touch Magic Kingdom, we recognize the massive responsibility that exists to get it right and tell stories that connect with our guests." Tom Sawyer Island opened at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort on May 20th, 1973. While not as popular as it once was, many guests use the area as a refuge from the crowds in the park, and it is a great place to enjoy a meal with great views of the park. Rivers of America runs through Frontierland and Liberty Square, and features the Liberty Square Riverboat that takes guests around an artificial river around Tom Sawyer Island. Disney states that while work on this area is not slated to begin until 2025, guests will have "plenty of time to experience the charm and nostalgia of Frontierland as it is today". So, on your next visit to the Magic Kingdom, make sure to take one last boat ride and enjoy the view from the island one last time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!