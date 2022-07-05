Dragon Warrior – Unopened NES Copy Auctioning At Heritage Auction

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature has put a rare, graded copy of Dragon Warrior, the anglicized version of the first game in the Dragon Quest franchise, up for auction! This game, one of the very first role-playing games for the Nintendo Entertainment System, was a major solidifying factor for the future of video games of every kind, at the time of its release. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, July 5th, to place a bid on this wonderful and iconic video game.

If you've ever played a game in the main Dragon Quest franchise, you'll know most of what to expect from this game. However, if you haven't, you'll be behooved to know that Dragon Warrior is a fantastic video game and while it only gets better from that entry, the quality of the gameplay remains fantastic throughout the entire franchise. From the very first time you fight a Slime to the exciting twist at the very end, this game has every hallmark of a great Dragon Quest game. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This copy is from the revised production run in which the "1 HP" text in the screenshot on the back was changed to "2 HP." Designed by Yuji Horii, this is the first game in the Dragon Warrior series, which is also known as the Dragon Quest franchise. Music for the game was composed by Koichi Sugiyama. Wata notes, "Unopened, new without shrink wrap."

If you wish to place a bid on Dragon Warrior, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, July 5th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!