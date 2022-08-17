Magic: The Gathering – Arcane Wizardry Deck On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Commander 2017 Arcane Wizardry preconstructed deck from Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This Commander precon is a great deck for combo players – with a focus on Wizard creatures, the primary commander of the deck is easily one of the strongest in the format. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 17th, to place a bid on this fantastic Magic deck.

As far as the deck goes, Arcane Wizardry is a very powerful precon. With mountains of combo potential in the form of Inalla, Archmage Ritualist and Mairsil, the Pretender at the helm as well as a heavy control element (backed by creatures like Kess, Dissident Mage), this blue-black-red Commander deck has a ton of potential, right out of the box! Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Arcane Wizardry Sealed Tribal Deck (Wizards of the Coast, 2017). Offered here is a Tribal Deck titled Arcane Wizardry. Inside the sealed box, you'll find a 100-card Commander deck, a foil-sized card, 10 double-sided token cards, a deck storage box, a deck strategy insert, and a reference card. The box has a large tear on the front side. Overall condition is Good.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome Magic: The Gathering Commander precon, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 17th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!