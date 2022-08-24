Magic: The Gathering: Modern Masters 2015 Box Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed booster box of Modern Masters 2015, an expansion set for Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This Magic set is the second set in the Modern Masters series, which revolutionized the Modern format and facilitated an ease of acquisition for a lot of the format's most sought-after cards. Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 24th, to place their bid on this spectacular booster box.

In Modern Masters 2015, there were a great many important and iconic Modern must-haves. These include, to name but a few, Tarmogoyf, Dark Confidant, Karn Liberated, and the original Eldrazi Titans. These have all seen some play in not just Modern, but many other formats as well, including Commander. Furthermore, according to this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The GatheringModern Masters 2015 Edition Sealed Booster Box (Wizards of the Coast, 2015). Modern Masters 2015 is the second set in the Modern Masters series. Released May 22, 2015; contains 249 cards in the set and consisting of reprints of cards originally printed between Eighth Edition and New Phyrexia. Offered in this lot is a Sealed Modern Masters 2015 Booster Display Box; which contains 24 booster packs, each with 15 randomly inserted games cards, including one premium card in every pack. The box has a few minor blunted corners and the Wizards of the Coast shrink wrap is still intact with a few scratches. The bottom of the box has a small crease towards the left side, but the overall condition of the box is Very Good.

If you wish to place a bid on this exquisite Magic: The Gathering booster box, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 24th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!