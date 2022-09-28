Magic: The Gathering Raging River On Auction At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listing primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Raging River, a card from Unlimited Edition, one of the first core sets for Magic: The Gathering, up for auction! This card has gotten a smattering of descendant cards (that is, cards with similar effects inspired by it) despite being one of the more divisive cards of its era in more ways than one! Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, September 28th, to place a bid on this somewhat oppressive Magic trading card.

The text for Raging River has its controller divvy up creatures into "left" and "right" sides of the card. Only creatures on the left side can block other creatures on the left, and so too with the right side. This effect inspired not one, but two card designs since its genesis. You may already be aware of the new Unfinity card called Space Beleren (a wacky, pulp/sci-fi take on the character of Jace Beleren), but in the Mystery Booster playtest cards there is also Problematic Volcano, a card that does very similar things to this one. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Magic: The Gathering Raging River Unlimited Edition CGC Trading Card Game Near Mint+ 7.5 (Wizards of the Coast, 1993) Rare. Hold on because this is going to be a bumpy ride! The card offered here is from the Unlimited Edition, and it's titled Raging River. The card is "rare" from the Unlimited Edition, meaning it had a print run of 16,000 copies. The artwork is done by Sandra Everingham. CGC has certified 2 copies earning a Near Mint+ 7.5 grade and 6 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this interesting Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, September 28th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!