Magic: The Gathering – Revised Tundra Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Tundra from the Revised Edition core set of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This card, one of the ten original "dual lands" of the game, is exceedingly powerful – as well as exceedingly valuable, as Wizards of the Coast has vowed to never reprint it again! Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 3rd, to place a bid on this sought-after Magic card.

This dual land, which produces either blue or white mana when tapped, enters the battlefield untapped with absolutely no stipulations attached. Furthermore, the card also has both the Island and Plains land types, meaning "fetchlands" that look for cards with such subtypes can find it without an issue. These factors make it so that the original dual lands are highly prized in any Magic format that allows them, such as Legacy, Vintage, and Commander. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Dual land cards are a group of cards that count as two different lands in Magic: The Gathering. These highly sought-after cards include Tundra, offered here. The card counts as both Island and Plains. CGC has awarded the following grades: centering (8.5), surface (7), corners (7), and edges (8). The artwork is done by Jesper Myrfors. CGC certified 13 copies earning Near Mint 7 grade and 87 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this old and valuable Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 3rd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!