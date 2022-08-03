Magic: The Gathering – Revised Volcanic Island Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mainly with auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature has put a rare, graded copy of Volcanic Island from the Revised Edition core set of Magic: The Gathering up for auction! This card, one of the ten original "dual lands" of the game, is exceedingly powerful – as well as exceedingly valuable, as Wizards of the Coast has vowed never to reprint it again! Prospective bidders will only have up until Wednesday, August 3rd, to place a bid on this sought-after Magic card.

This dual land, which produces either blue or red mana when tapped, enters the battlefield untapped with absolutely no stipulations attached. Furthermore, the card also has both the Island and Mountain land types, meaning "fetchlands" that look for cards with such subtypes can find it without an issue. These factors make it so that the original dual lands are highly prized in any Magic format that allows them, such as Legacy, Vintage, and Commander. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The card offered here is from the Revised Edition, Volcanic Island. This is one of the highly sought-after dual land cards, which can be played as an Island or Mountain land. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (8.5), surface (8), corners (8), and edges (8.5). The artwork is done by Brian Snoddy. CGC has certified 22 copies earning NM/Mint 8 grade and 68 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this old and valuable Magic: The Gathering card, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, August 3rd, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!