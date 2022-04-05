Magic: The Gathering – UNL Word Of Command For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, Unlimited Edition copy of Word of Command from the Magic: The Gathering trading card game up for auction! This card is a lesser-known variety among cards that take control of opponents but is actually the first of its kind to do so based on current rulings on how the card functions. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 5th, to place a bid on this awesome and powerful Magic card.

The least expensive legal printing of this card, Word of Command at the time of writing has a market price of approximately $350.00 USD. According to the item's auction listing, this card from Unlimited specifically, has a general population of 16,000 cards printed. Considering how many copies of a given mythic rare card must be on the market right now, that means this card is justifiably more valuable by miles. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The card offered here is from the Unlimited Edition, the third released edition for MTG, Word of Command. Since this card is rare, we know it had a print run of 16,000 copies. A must-have for sure. CGC has graded the card and has awarded it the following sub-grades: centering (8.5), edges (4), corners (4), and surface (5.5). This spooky artwork was done by Jesper Myrfors.

If you wish to place a bid on this copy of Word of Command from Magic: The Gathering, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, April 5th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!