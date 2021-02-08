Mew Sparkles & Shines In These Two Vintage Pokémon Cards

Mew is one of the most popular Pokémon of all time and has been a fan-favorite when featured on cards in the Pokémon TCG. Heritage Auctions is currently featuring two of the best Mew cards ever produced in a double-hitter auction. First, there is the Ancient Mew card given out as a promotion for Pokémon: The Movie 2000. This card is a full art card way before the Pokémon TCG began to routinely produce full art cards. This vintage promo card is holographic from top to bottom, featuring a depiction of Mew in hieroglyphics that speaks to exactly how ancient this mythical Pokémon is. Then, there is one of the most sought-after cards with the reverse holo Mew from the famed Southern Islands set. Southern Islands was a prestige set released in special folders that included only eighteen cards. Due to this special presentation and the soft, pastel artwork of this vintage set, Southern Islands has become one of the most sought after vintage collection pieces. It was made at a time before reverse holos were a common occurrence in Pokémon GO, so we can see a rare application of the famed galaxy foil over the card here.

Pokémon Ancient Mew Movie Promo and Mew #1 Southern Islands Promo Set Rare Hologram Trading Cards (Wizards of the Coast, 2000-2001) CGC Graded.

During the opening credits of the original Pokémon series the second Pokémon you see is Mew right after you see it's genetically made clone Mewtwo! Mew is the Pokémon that's front and center on these 2 promo cards. The first card was given out with the purchase of a movie ticket for Pokémon: The Movie 2000, Ancient Mew graded by CGC Near Mint+ 7.5. The second card is Mew from the Southern Islands Set and is a reverse holo graded CGC NM/Mint+ 8.5. Not listed on the SMR Price Guide.

You can bid on these two classic, vintage Mew cards now over at Heritage.