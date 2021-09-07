Pokémon Blue Version, Sealed & Graded, Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare 9.4 A+, WATA-graded, sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version upon the auction block! Veterans, superfans, and so many more people alike know this game as one of the two first games in the mainline Pokémon series of video games localized into the English language. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 7th, to place a bid on this iconic piece of Pokémon history.

The front face of the box for a wonderfully graded, sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version, one of the first entries into the Pokémon video game series in English. Currently available on auction at Heritage Auctions' website. A technical localization of Pokémon Green Version but using Pokémon Red Version's sprites, Pokémon Blue showcased Blastoise, the final form of the third starter creature in the games, on the front of its box. This game was released in 1998 and, alongside Red Version, cemented the notion of "Pokémania" as a worldwide phenomenon. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Players can collect up to 139 different monsters [in each individual game]. Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue are both the first installment in the Pokemon video game series. Produced in part by Shigeru Miyamoto and directed by Satoshi Tajiri. Music composed by Junichi Masuda. Features Blastoise on the front cover, drawn by Ken Sugimori.

If you wish to get your hands on this rare sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, September 7th, to place a bid. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!