Pokémon TCG 1st Ed. Fossil Booster Box Up For Auction At Heritage

When we think of the discoveries we can still make in this world, there are two places we think of almost immediately: space (which doesn't really count, as it's not "in this world") and the ocean. Mostly, we think of the ocean because so much of our dear planet is made up of water. And after all, if evolutionary theory is anything to go by, life started in our seas, and only after very, very long did anything crawls upon the land. The fossil record says so, both in real life and in the Pokémon franchise.

By this token, Heritage Auctions, a Dallas, Texas-based auction house dealing primarily in comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a 1st Edition, sealed Fossil booster box from the Pokémon TCG onto auction! A true fossil in its own right, this booster box came out 22 long years ago, back in 1999 (and we know many of you feel like you're withering away to nothing when hearing that information). Anyway, prospective bidders have until 2:50 PM Central Time (or 3:50 PM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 18th, to stake a claim on this "ancient" relic.

From Heritage Auctions' listing for the auction of this booster box:

The Fossil Set was the third expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game and it was released on October 10, 1999. Here is a rare sealed First Edition Fossil Set Booster Box in its original Wizards of the Coast shrink-wrap! The set included 62 total cards, and since the box includes 36 booster packs, each with 11 cards for a total of 396 cards, it's likely that it includes more than one complete set! The cards have never seen the light of day, so we can only assume that they are all in GEM MINT condition.

If you find yourself in the market to bid for this item, you can do so by clicking here to get to Heritage Auctions' webpage for the listing. Again, you have until 2:50 PM Central Time or 3:50 PM Eastern Time on Friday, June 18th to do so. Best of luck!