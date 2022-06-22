Pokémon TCG – 1st Edition Dark Raichu Auctioning At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded 1st Edition copy of Dark Raichu from the Rocket expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Dark Raichu is known by Pokéfans versed in the trading card game as the first card in it with a secret rarity. Prospective bidders for this novel card from the Pokémon TCG will only have up until Wednesday, June 22nd, to place a bid on it.

Numbered at #83 out of a set of 82 cards, as far as public knowledge from the end of the 20th Century was concerned, Dark Raichu was a straight-up anomaly in the trading card game. Nobody could have guessed that a player could open a pack of Rocket and open a copy of an evolution of Pikachu. Of all the creatures in the franchise, Pikachu is the one Pokémon who would be unbelievable for a member of Team Rocket to obtain, due to its place as the franchise mascot! So, to see this card in a pack would bring utmost disbelief to a player. Furthermore, according to the card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This was the fifth expansion set for the card game and was released on April 24, 2000. The set includes Dark Raichu numbered 83/82, making this set the first to have a secret rare card. And that's exactly the card that's featured in this lot! You Pokémon fans might recall that the only way for Pikachu to evolve into Raichu is by exposing it to a Thunder Stone. Raichu was a part of Gym Leader Lt. Surge's Pokémon team! The artwork was done by Mitsuhiro Arita. CGC certified 152 copies earning NM/Mint+ 8.5 grade and 146 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this sough-after card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have up until Wednesday, June 22nd, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!