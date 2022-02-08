Pokémon TCG: 4 Shadowless Base Set Starters On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auction lots and listings pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a set of four different Kanto starter Pokémon from the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This listing is for the three starters from the game – Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle – plus Pikachu, and all are 1st Edition except for the Charmander, the copy of which is a shadowless card all the same. Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, February 8th, to place a bid on this lot of four cards from the Pokémon TCG.

Even though in many ways the first Pokémon video games don't necessarily include Pokémon Yellow in the overall canon of the first generation, Pikachu can easily be considered the "fourth starter" of the first games, which take place in Kanto (although you'd never know that by playing Pokémon Red or Blue versions). This is mostly due to the yellow electric rodent's inclusion as the mascot of the Pokémon anime. Furthermore, according to the cards' auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

In the Kanto Region once a you turn 10 years old and dream of becoming a Pokémon trainer you're eligible to receive a starter Pokémon from Professor Oak that includes Charmander the fire-type, Bulbasaur the grass-type, or Squirtle the water-type. But what happens when you wake up late? Well, that's exactly what happed to Ash Ketchum in the mega-popular Pokémon TV series. Ash Ketchum woke up late and by the time he arrived at Professor Oaks he quickly found out that the 3 Pokémon had already been taken by other trainers including his rival Gary Oak but luckily Professor Oak had a fourth Pokémon, the electric-type Pikachu! And the rest is history: Ash and Pikachu have been on numerous adventures in their quest to become the very best there ever was. This group lot includes the 4 starting Pokémon Pikachu #58 (Near Mint+ 7.5), Charmander (NM/Mint 8), Bulbasaur (Near Mint+ 7.5), and Squirtle NM/Mint 8). Please note, the Charmander is from the Shadowless version of the set, and the rest are from the 1st edition version of the set. All cards have been graded by CGC and have artwork done by Mitsuhiro Arita.

If you are looking to place a bid on this lot of four cards from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, February 8th, to do so. You can find this listing's description on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!