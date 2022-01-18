Pokémon TCG: Grade 9 Neo Genesis Lugia Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auction lots and listings pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, 9-graded copy of Lugia from Neo Genesis, the first expansion set of the second generation of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, up for auction! Lugia is widely considered to be the "Base Set Charizard" of the Neo Genesis set due to its popularity, as evidenced by its remarkable price tag (as, at the time of writing, the auction is already up to $1,800 USD). Prospective bidders for this awesome Pokémon TCG card will have until Tuesday, January 18th, to place a bid on Lugia.

According to the auction listing for this remarkably well-preserved card on Heritage Auctions' website:

This legendary Pokémon is so powerful that it's the master of Kanto's three legendary bird Pokémon and is often considered to be Ho-Oh's polar opposite-Lugia! Lugia is no stranger to the spotlight as it is featured on the covers of: Pokémon Silver, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, and Pokémon Soul Silver. Sub-grades are: centering (9), surface (8.5), corners (10), and edges (9.5). The artwork is done by Hironobu Yoshida.

If you wish to place a bid on this spectacular copy of Lugia from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, January 18th, to do so. You can find the auction listing for Lugia on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!