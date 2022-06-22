Trekker's Ron Randall Illustrates A One-Of-A-Kind Wonder Woman Cover

Ron Randall recently lit up Kickstarter with a dynamite Trekker campaign, but this veteran comics creator has been celebrated as both an artist and writer for decades. Both a writer and an artist, Ron Randall is known for his beautifully drawn female characters that seem to illustrate Randall's penchant for character-driven storytelling, even in static images. If you'd like to see how Ron Randall can capture characterization in a single image, there is currently a Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Special #1 sketch cover on Heritage Auctions today. This sketch cover is a perfect example of how the creator behind the epic sci-fi drama Trekker uses artwork to key into ephemeral aspects of character through unique and evocative expressions in his drawings' faces and even posture. Let's check this listing out.

Ron Randall Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Special #1 Hero Initiative Edition Sketch Cover Original Art Signature Series (DC, 2016) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages.

This sketch cover edition has an original art sketch by Ron Randall in ink. Rafael Albuquerque and Brian Bolland handled the interior art. CGC notes, "Signed and sketch by Ron Randall on 1/30/17 for the Hero Initiative". Hero Initiative Edition not listed in Overstreet. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value for regular edition = $8. CGC census 4/22 for Signature Series: 33 in 9.8, none higher; for Universal grades: none in 9.8, none higher. From the Terranova Collection.

Whether you are a fan of DC's Wonder Woman looking to immortalize a unique cover in your home to retroactively celebrate the Amazonian icon's 75th anniversary or a Ron Randall fan hoping to bolster your artwork collection with this utterly unique piece, you can now head over to Heritage Auctions by clicking here. Best of luck to everyone bidding on this unforgettable sketch cover, which is slabbed and graded highly.