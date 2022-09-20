Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards For Nintendo GBA On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards, a game for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance handheld system, up for auction! Yu-Gi-Oh! video games tend to be especially valuable to collectors due to their appeal as games in their own right, but also because the sealed copies typically contain promotional cards within them. Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, September 20th, to place a bid on this remarkable and sought-after video game.

If you're a fan of the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game or even just a fan of the video games thereof, you won't want to miss at least trying to place a bid on this game. The game comes with three cards from the tabletop game alongside the cartridge for use with the Nintendo GBA, within the plot of which you can face off against decks containing the three Egyptian God cards. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards – Wata 9.6 A+ Sealed, GBA Konami 2002 USA. Localization of the 2002 Nintendo Game Boy Advance game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 7: Legendary Legend. Based on the "Battle Cry" story arc of the animated series. Features the duelist level not seen in previous games. Music composed by Norihike Hibino, cover art by Kazuki Takahashi. Comes with three limited edition game cards.

If you wish to bid on this graded copy of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards for the Nintendo GBA, please kindly note that you will only have up until Tuesday, September 20th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!