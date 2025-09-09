Posted in: Awards Show, CBS, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys

77th Emmy Awards: Colbert, Sweeney, Paulson, Ortega & More to Present

The presenters for CBS's Nate Bargatze-hosting 77th Emmy Awards include Kathy Bates, Stephen Colbert, Sarah Paulson, Sydney Sweeney, and more!

With only days to go until the Nate Bargatze-hosted 77th Emmy Awards hit CBS and Paramount+ screens, we're learning who the first wave of presenters will be for the event. Broadcasting and streaming live from the Peacock Theater in L.A., on Sunday, September 14th, the Television Academy's big Emmys night will see the following gracing the stage:

Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, James Marsden, Christopher Meloni, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Jenna Ortega, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Williams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Right off the bat, expect Stephen Colbert to get a standing ovation from the audience, especially with his late-night show scoring a major win this past weekend during the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys. With the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls on the way, seeing Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel on the list should get fans excited. Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, and Tony Goldwyn could end up representing the "Law & Order" trifecta, each representing on the NBC's three series (the original, "SVU," and "Organized Crime"). Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones could bring a Wednesday mother/daughter reunion (with Season 3 already being given the green light).

With Charlie Hunnam and Evan Peters, we might see a double-dose of Ryan Murphy representation, with Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story and FX's The Beauty, respectively. Of course, there's always the Peters/Sarah Paulson factor, with all that American Horror Story Season 13 buzz out there – and who can forget Angela Bassett and Kathy Bates? While Colman Domingo (Netflix's The Four Seasons) and Eric Dane (Prime Video's Countdown) each have their own television work to promote, the inclusion of Sydney Sweeney might lead to something related to the upcoming third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring and executive-producing Euphoria.

Emmy Award-winning producers Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, and Emmy-nominated Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, return as executive producers of the 77th Emmy Awards. This marks their third consecutive year as executive producers of television's biggest night.

