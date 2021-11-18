Abbott Elementary: Meet The Staff of ABC's Upcoming Comedy Series

The ups and downs of teaching are evident in the hilarious teaser trailer for the upcoming ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary, set to premiere on Tuesday, December 7th (9:30-10:00 p.m.) and Tuesday, January 4th (9:00-9:30 p.m.). From creator, executive producer & star Quinta Brunson and executive producers Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker comes a workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system.

Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Quinta Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Quinta Brunson and directed by Randall Einhorn. Quinta previously had appearances on shows like Big Mouth, A Black Lady Sketch Show, iZombie, and her own series Quinta vs. Everything. If that one redhead looks familiar, you might be a millennial, because she's from our childhood in the best way. Lisa Ann Walter is most famously known for her part as Chessy in 1998's The Parent Trap. With that and the other cast we see in the teaser, the series looks like it'll be so much fun and hopefully a good addition to ABC's lineup.

