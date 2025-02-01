Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision to Go Head-to-Head With Royal Rumble, Get Destroyed

The Chadster literally can't believe Tony Khan would dare counter-program WWE's Royal Rumble with AEW Collision! 😤 Here's why tonight's show is SO DISRESPECTFUL to the business! 🤦‍♂️

Auughh man! So unfair! Tonight's AEW Collision is quite literally a direct attack on The Chadster and everything The Chadster holds dear! 😤 While The Chadster should be enjoying the prestigious WWE Royal Rumble with an ice-cold White Claw seltzer, Tony Khan is forcing The Chadster to split attention between two shows. This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡

The main event of tonight's AEW Collision features FTR taking on Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a Mid-South Street Fight. 🙄 As if having a street fight wasn't already choreographed enough to pop the marks, they had to add "Mid-South" to it like they're trying to capitalize on wrestling history that belongs to WWE! The Chadster remembers what Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week: "These AEW street fights are like watching interpretive dance with weapons." So true, Kev! 💯

The TNT Championship match between Daniel Garcia, Kyle O'Reilly, and Lee Moriarty is just another example of Tony Khan not understanding a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️ Three-way matches should be saved for premium live events, just like WWE does it!

Speaking of literally stabbing Triple H right in the back, look at Samoa Joe teaming with HOOK to face The Patriarchy. Joe could be having amazing matches in WWE right now, but instead he's wasting his talent in AEW. 😪

The Chadster needs to tell you about the nightmare The Chadster had last night. Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through the TNT studios, and every time The Chadster turned a corner, there was another episode of AEW Collision playing on a TV screen. Tony Khan kept whispering "Watch the product, Chad… watch the product…" while wearing nothing but a suit made of Nielsen ratings sheets. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 😰

The women's match between Harley Cameron and Taya Valkyrie is just Tony Khan trying to counter-program WWE's women's Royal Rumble match, which is SO UNFAIR! 😤 And don't even get The Chadster started on Toni Storm's "Timeless" character – it's just not what wrestling should be! As Eric Bischoff wisely said on his podcast: "AEW's character work is like watching community theater perform Shakespeare while drunk on White Claw." (Which The Chadster takes personal offense to because White Claw is a perfectly respectable beverage, but otherwise he agrees! 🍹)

The Chadster is warning all true wrestling fans not to watch AEW Collision tonight at 8/7C on TNT and MAX. Every viewer who tunes in just encourages Tony Khan to keep personally attacking The Chadster. Instead, watch the Royal Rumble like a real wrestling fan! 👊

The Chadster will be watching both shows, chugging White Claw in celebration with one hand, and throwing it at the TV with the other. But The Chadster is only watching AEW Collision because it's The Chadster's journalistic duty as one of the only unbiased voices in wrestling journalism. 📝

🎵 Hey now, you're an all star, get your game on, go play… 🎵 The Chadster needs some Smash Mouth to calm down after writing this preview. Tony Khan just makes The Chadster so cheesed off! 😤

