AEW Double or Nothing Will Screen in Cinemark Theaters

Great news for fans hoping to catch coronavirus at a live pro wrestling event but unable to make it to Jacksonville this week. AEW announced that this weekend's AEW Double or Nothing PPV will be screened in Cinemark theaters across the country.

A press release from the company reveals:

Building on a successful partnership, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is once again teaming with Cinemark Theatres to showcase the upcoming DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event live in select theatres on Sunday, May 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fans around the country can experience the energy of DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the giant screen by purchasing tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app. The highly anticipated event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by the stacked main card matches at 8 p.m. ET. Joe Hand Productions will also ensure that fans enjoy a premium in-theatre experience during the

show. Fans can enjoy special concession packages, including a large soda and medium popcorn

combo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where

available. To locate Cinemark theatres showing DOUBLE OR NOTHING, fans can check the Joe Hand

Promotions Watch Party app: www.joehandpromotions.com/venue-search.

For more on the potential public health implications of this move, Bleeding Cool spoke with world-renowned Virologist Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

"For AEW, this is a tremendous opportunity," Puffinbottoms explained. "It's a lot like when Vince McMahon used closed circuit television to take WrestleMania national, except instead of spreading WWF wrestling to the masses, it's spreading Florida's unique strains of coronavirus."

Wait, Florida has unique strains of coronavirus?

"Oh yes," said the Professor. "The most well-known is the one that was created when somebody got the coronavirus high on meth, but there's also one mixed with alligator DNA, and even one that looks and sounds exactly like Dave Bautista and actually has its own Twitter account. There's all kinds of variants down there."

Well, he's the medical professional, so we'll have to take his word for it. Regarding airing AEW Double or Nothing in Cinemark theaters, AEW CEO Tony Khan said, "Cinemark did a great job showcasing our REVOLUTION event in March, and we're looking forward to safely delivering another adrenaline-fueled evening for our fans next Sunday night. There's nothing better than watching major wrestling events with other fans, and we're thrilled to provide the camaraderie of experiencing DOUBLE OR NOTHING on big screens across the nation."

"It's fantastic to be able to connect terrific content providers like AEW with innovative companies like Cinemark to have wrestling fans experience DOUBLE OR NOTHING in the comfort of a Cinemark Theatre with great food and beverage options," said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.