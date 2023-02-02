AEW Dynamite: 4 Worst Moments from the Show, Groundhog Day Edition The Chadster should be enjoying another happy Groundhog Day, but thanks to Tony Khan and AEW Dynamite, another thing The Chadster loves is ruined.

Anyone who knows The Chadster knows that The Chadster is an aficionado of holidays. And any aficionado of holidays knows that the true number one holiday of all time is Groundhog Day, the most erotic of all holidays. It's one of the reasons The Chadster moved to Punxsutawney, and so you can imagine The Chadster's dismay when he awoke this morning to learn whether Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow and run back to his den, signaling six more weeks of winter, or stay out. But what might as well have happened is for Punxsutawney Matt, Punxsutawney Nick, and Punxsutawney Kenny to go to Phil's Den and get into a fistfight with him, because instead of basking in the glory of Groundhog Day, The Chadster was instead forced to reflect on the previous night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair!

But The Chadster's known almost as much for his love of Groundhogs and Groundhog Day as he is for hin unbiased, objective wrestling journalism, so with that in mind, The Chadster has compiled a list of the top four worst moments to happen on AEW Dynamite last night!

Jon Moxley Beats Hangman Page, But Business Isn't Finished

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page collided in what was supposed to be a rubber match on AEW Dynamite last night, but instead of ending the hostilities, when Moxley barely beat Page with a quick pin, the animosity between these two men seemed to increase! Now this blood feud will continue, and AEW fans will probably want to see another match between these two. It could even become an all-time great rivalry, which would just cheese The Chadster off so bad!

Samoa Joe Wins the TNT Championship from Darby Allin

Speaking of rivalries, the TNT Championship match in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night ended one rivalry for now, as Samoa Joe regained the title he lost to Darby Allin earlier this month. But with Wardlow returning after the match, another rivalry has resumed, giving the AEW fans something else to look forward to. The Chadster doesn't think he needs to explain how utterly disrespectful this is to WWE, especially during WrestleMania season.

Bryan Danielson Beats Timothy Thatcher to Continue Quest for Iron Man Match

Bryan Danielson wants to face MJF in a 1-hour iron man match at Revolution. The AEW fans want Bryan Danielson to face MJF in a 1-hour iron man match at Revolution. Heck, the only people who don't want that to happen seem to be MJF and The Chadster! But Danielson overcame former NXT star Timothy Thatcher, another underhanded dig at The Chadster, on AEW Dynamite last night, continuing on the path to earn that match with MJF at the PPV. Why is this happening to The Chadster?! Why?!

Jade Cargill Gets Her 50th Straight Win

And the final moment that badly cheesed The Chadster off was Jade Cargill beating Red Velvet to increase her streak to 50-0. The Chadster feels that WWE fairly bought the trademark to wrestling streaks when Vince McMahon purchased WCW, so it's a slap in the face for Tony Khan to give Goldberg's gimmick to Jade Cargill. But that's just the sort of thing The Chadster has come to expect from Tony Khan, who clearly doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

AEW Dynamite may have ruined The Chadster's day, and Punxsutawney Phil may have ruined our chances of an early Spring this morning, but The Chadster is still holding hope that Vince McMahon will use the money he gets from selling WWE to buy AEW and shut it down, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling