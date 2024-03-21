Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite and Rampage Review: Double the Disrespect

AEW's double-header was an assault on wrestling. The Chadster unpacks this unjust display of so-called sports entertainment on AEW Dynamite and Rampage. 🤼💥👎 #WWEForever

🤢 Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The Chadster just finished watching last night's special double-header of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and it was literally the worst three hours of so-called "wrestling" The Chadster has ever seen, which is really saying something considering all the other garbage Tony Khan has subjected The Chadster to. 😒

The show kicked off with Mercedes Moné 🙄 coming out to brag about herself and talk about leading a "women's global revolution" or some nonsense. It's like she doesn't even realize that the women's evolution already happened in WWE and she's just ripping it off! 😠 Skye Blue and Julia Hart tried to ambush her but Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander made the save because AEW has to constantly have their wrestlers running in and out for no reason. 🙄🙄🙄

In a huge ripoff of WWE, Kazuchika Okada challenged Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Championship, which is basically just a cheap knockoff of the WWE Intercontinental Championship. 😒 Okada won with the Rainmaker, but he'll never be as good as Randy Orton. 😏 After the match, Pac came out to stare at Okada because AEW can't ever just have a match end cleanly. 🙄

Swerve Strickland cut a backstage promo on Samoa Joe, whining about getting choked out last week. Maybe if Swerve spent more time learning to wrestle instead of ripping off WWE's Bloodline with his stupid Mogul Embassy group, he wouldn't be getting choked out every week! 😂

Hook faced Chris Jericho and won with a cradle because Tony Khan just loves to make the older WWE guys look weak against his home-grown AEW guys. 🙄 It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Adam Cole cut a promo backstage, whining about Wardlow losing to Samoa Joe last week. I guess Tony Khan already got bored of pushing Wardlow after he literally stabbed Mr. McMahon right in the back by joining AEW. 😒

Will Ospreay 🤮🤮🤮 called out Katsuyori Shibata for a match on next week's Dynamite, in a shameless attempt to build off the hype from Shibata's match with Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door. Too bad Tony Khan is too clueless to realize that the only reason anyone cared about that match was because of a certain former WWE Champion! 😂😂😂

Toni Storm and Mariah May took on Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa in a pointless tag match that accomplished nothing. 🙄 Mariah May is just a poor man's Liv Morgan and Toni Storm will never be on the level of WWE's Four Horsewomen. 💅 Thunder Rosa pinned Mariah with a jackknife, but who even cares? 😴

Swerve Strickland beat The Butcher in about 30 seconds with a submission. Wow, way to make your own guy look weak, Tony Khan! 😂 After the match, Swerve cut another whiny promo until Samoa Joe came out and Don Callis 🤢 booked a match between Swerve and Konosuke Takeshita for next week. Yawn. 🥱 Wake The Chadster up when it's over. 💤

The Chadster has to admit, the TNT Championship I Quit match between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland was pretty brutal, but it was just a blatant ripoff of the classic WWE matches between these two. 🙄 The Chadster is so sick of Tony Khan constantly trying to recreate the Attitude Era instead of coming up with something original. 😒 Anyway, there were a bunch of run-ins and weapon shots and Copeland won the title by handcuffing Christian and hitting him with Sting's bat until he quit. 😴 Seen it all before, Tony! 🥱

AEW Rampage started with Jay White and The Gunns cutting a promo on Darby Allin and The Acclaimed from a swimming pool because I guess Tony Khan couldn't afford to fly them in. 🙄 The Acclaimed responded with a terrible rap on the stage. 😒

The Best Friends beat Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher in a wild card tag match for the tag title tournament, with Orange Cassidy getting the pin. 😠 Orange Cassidy is the most disrespectful thing to happen to the wrestling business since The Gobbledy Gooker (who actually was a great character in The Chadster's opinion) and the fact that Tony Khan keeps putting him over established stars like Hobbs is a slap in the face to everyone who's ever laced up a pair of boots. 😡😡😡

Katsuyori Shibata squashed some jobber named Kevin Matthews in about 30 seconds. 🙄 Wow, what a star-making performance. 🙄🙄🙄

Konosuke Takeshita beat Rocky Romero with a Blue Thunder Bomb in a match that nobody cared about. 😴

Finally, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale took on Julia Hart and Skye Blue in an absolute garbage Deathmatch disguised as a "Street Fight." 🤮🤮🤮 They used chairs, tables, thumbtacks, and skewers, completely exposing the business and disrespecting the fans' intelligence. In the end, Julia Hart won with her stupid Heartless submission. 😒 The Chadster just feels bad for the poor arena janitors who had to clean up that mess. 😢

Overall, this was one of the worst nights of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, and that's really saying something considering all the other crap Tony Khan has put on TV. 🤬🤬🤬 If you want to wash the nasty taste of this show out of your mouth, The Chadster strongly recommends tuning into WWE Smackdown tomorrow night at 8/7C on FOX. 📺 At least WWE knows how to put on a wrestling show with actual stories and characters instead of just mindless violence and cheap pops. 😤

The Chadster is going to go drink a White Claw and try to forget he ever watched this disaster of a show. 🍺 Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

