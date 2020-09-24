AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings; Retribution's T-Bar Responds

AEW Dynamite once again handily defeated WWE NXT in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, as NXT failed to even beat the 12:45 AM airing of Late Night Dynamite on Tuesday in the 18-49 demographic and struggled to top it in viewers. However, just as AEW fans were feeling cocky, T-Bar, the leader off WWE's hot new stable Retribution, swept in to point out that the Monday Night Raw he main evented this week beat both show combined in overall viewership. The Chadster approves.

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Fall

Dynamite saw its overall viewership fall compared to last week's numbers, from 886,000 viewers to 835,000 this week. Likewise, Dynamite's 18-49 demographic rating fell from a .34 to a .32. That put Dynamite in 9th place for the night, down from 3rd place last week. It should be noted that Late Dynamite, airing at 12:30 AM on Tuesday night, also ranked in the top ten for Tuesday, with 585,000 viewers and a .26 in 18-49.

NXT Ratings Remain Steady

WWE NXT, on the other, actually slightly increased their viewership from 689,000 last week to 696,000 this week. The 18-49 demographic number was .18 this week and last, though NXT fell from 31st place to 38th place in the rankings. Both NXT and Dynamite went head to head with both the NBA and NHL playoffs this week.

But T-Bar Shoots on AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

Though AEW may have won the night over NXT, in the grand scheme of things, it's T-Bar who rules them both. The Retribution Powerhouse responded to wrestling journalism personality Bryan Alvarez's tweet about the Wednesday ratings to point out that this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, which heavily featured Retribution including in the opening and closing segments, drew 1.67 million viewers. Of course, that was also the lowest number for Raw since the launch of the Thunderdome, but a win is a win is a win.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

It was clear to everyone when the numbers first came out that this was the sort of thing that was really going to piss off The Chadster. I could tell that Keighleyanne was getting ready for me to have a meltdown because she started texting furiously with Gary. But then I saw that T-Bar tweet, and I just started laughing and laughing. I was laughing so much Keighleyanne even stopped texting Gary to ask if I was okay. When I told her that T-Bar from Retribution just pwned AEW Dynamite in the ratings wars, she gave me this really sad look, like someone who had just witnessed the most pathetic thing they'd ever seen, so I know she felt really bad for AEW in this situation.