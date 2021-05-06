AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts Was #1 on Cable With 1 Million+ Viewers

The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts, and the results are good for the company, but not necessarily great. Ratings were up and Dynamite was the top-ranked show on cable for the night, which is indisputably good. But Viewership only barely cracked a million for the big show, failing to top the numbers Dynamite was getting in April after they successfully bullied NXT off Wednesday nights. On a day The Chadster was expecting an even more catastrophic win for AEW, The Chadster will take this as a small favor.

According to Showbuzz Daily, 1.09 million viewers tuned into AEW Dynamite last night, as averaged across two hours. The overall number may have been hurt slightly by an underwhelming undercard, which would suit The Chadster just fine. In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite scored a .42, a full .10 higher than the number two ranked show, MTV's The Challenge. Across both cable and network television, Blood and Guts earned Dynamite the 10th place overall when ranking shows by the 18-49 demo.

The Chadster was pretty upset after watching Blood and Guts last night, and it's true that Dynamite did significantly better than NXT on Tuesday, but falling slightly under The Chadster's expectations is actually somewhat redeeming in The Chadster's eyes. To top things off, Blood and Guts is the second time AEW has blown the finish of an otherwise excellent match due to factors unrelated to the wrestling itself, so The Chadster is pretty much over the moon right now.

Yes, The Chadster will be downing White Claw seltzers tonight. He may have two, even three of them. But it won't be to escape the pain of a world where viewers betray The Chadster's beloved WWE. No, The Chadster will be drinking in celebration tonight. And that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.