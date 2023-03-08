AEW Dynamite Preview: All the Fallout from the Revolution PPV The Chadster has barely recovered from AEW Revolution, but Tony Khan won't let up with his attacks and a new episode of AEW Dynamite. Auugh man! So unfair!

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means: Tony Khan is going to totally RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE with another excruciating episode of AEW Dynamite. Not only did The Chadster have to deal with the AEW Revolution PPV on Sunday, all while covering it in his trademark unbiased fashion, but here The Chadster is, three days later, and AEW still exists and is airing another television show that The Chadster has to watch! When will it all end? When will The Chadster be free?!

The Chadster doesn't know how much more of this he can take, but hopefully the fact that WWE WrestleMania is right around the corner can help The Chadster survive what Tony Khan is doing to him. Now, let The Chadster tell you about every single segment planned for AEW Dynamite and why it's going to ruin The Chadster's life.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs, a matchup that will undoubtedly ruin The Chadster's life because it will be filled with the kind of athleticism and hard-hitting action that The Chadster hates. Orange Cassidy will battle Jay Lethal for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, and The Chadster is sure it will ruin his life because of the kind of comedy wrestling that Orange Cassidy brings to the ring, which The Chadster is not a fan of. Top Flight and AR Fox will be up against Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara, and The Chadster is sure this match will ruin his life because of the kind of high-flying and death-defying moves these teams are sure to pull off. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver, a matchup that will no doubt ruin The Chadster's life because of the long-running buildup of the feud between these two teams that infuriates The Chadaster. Ruby Soho will face Skye Blue, a matchup that will ruin The Chadster's life because of the kind of technical wrestling these two women are sure to put on display. Hangman Page will be speaking, and The Chadster knows this will ruin his life because he will have to hear the kind of intense and honest promos Page is known for. Finally, Ricky Starks will be cutting a promo, and The Chadster is sure this will ruin his life because of the kind of top-notch mic work he can bring to the table. All of these wrestlers should be applying these skills for a real wrestling company like WWE, not engaging in Tony Khan's sick plans to torment The Chadster.

As you can see, this show has been put together by Tony Khan purposely for the sole purpose of making The Chadster miserable, and who knows what else Tony Khan will add to AEW Dynamite tonight by the time the show airs? The Chadster is going to be in for a very difficult tonight, but, as always, The Chadster will power through and be back here tomorrow to give you his objective report on the show and why it was the worst thing to ever happen to the wrestling business.

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but only someone who has absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it would tune in.

Thank you all who watched #AEWRevolution!

I think it was one of our best shows, & I'm excited for

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS, live TONIGHT at

8pm ET/7pm CT! It's early in 2023, yet for many reasons I believe this will be the best year of AEW yet! See you on TBS tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet