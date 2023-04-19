AEW Dynamite Preview: Big Matches, Fun Segments, Chadster Suffers Tonight's AEW Dynamite is packed with unfair matches to cheese The Chadster off! Read why you should boycott TBS at 8E/5P! 😡🚫📺

The Chadster normally likes to start off his posts in a positive manner, but thanks to Tony Khan and his personal vendetta against The Chadster, that's impossible today! 😡 Once again, Tony Khan insists in moving forward with a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, and once more, thanks to The Chadster's editors being on Tony Khan's payroll, The Chadster is forced to publish this preview. Auughh man! It's just so unfair! 😥

If you think The Chadster is exaggerating, let him tell you about all of the things Tony Khan booked for the show just to cheese The Chadster off. First up, Powerhouse Hobbs defends the TNT Championship against Wardlow, and it just makes The Chadster so mad because these big men fighting each other reminds him of how Goldberg is now a free agent 🤼‍♂️ and could join AEW and face either of them in his retirement match. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😔 Tony Khan, please stop this madness.

Also, Jay White faces Komander. The Chadster doesn't understand why these acrobatic, high-flying action matches even exist 🤸‍♂️, they're so not what wrestling should be. Not to mention, Jay White literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when he decided to join AEW instead of WWE. Just how much more can they take from WWE before realizing they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business? 🤦‍♂️

Then there is The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, and Jake Hager. This will undoubtedly be a favorite for AEW fans with the meme-worthy antics of all involved. 😒 And guess what? It's just so unfair to WWE. Their creative performers deserve better than to go up against this mockery of wrestling, especially with all of the extremely disrespectful comments the Jericho Appreciation Society makes about "sports entertainment," which The Chadster just knows is a shot at WWE!

On top of all that, the AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter teams with Britt Baker to take on The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. 😡 This whole feud paints former WWE stars as the heels, which is just so disrespectful to WWE. WWE nurtured these talents, and now they're being tarnished in AEW! And why? Just because they used to have better jobs? It's like spitting in the face of everything WWE has ever done for the wrestling business.

As if there wasn't already enough going on tonight, we also have Chris Jericho confronting Adam Cole 😡, and we'll hear from FTR and The Elite. Three additional storylines ready to kick off too. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would stoop to such depths just to drum up interesting in his Summer programming that will conclude with All In at Wembley Stadium. And you all know how The Chadster feels about that.

Please, readers, for the sake of The Chadster's mental health, if you value unbiased journalism and true wrestling, don't tune into AEW Dynamite on TBS at 8E/5P tonight. Show Tony Khan that all his devious tactics to disrupt The Chadster's life will fail! 🙏 Strive for what wrestling should be, not what Tony Khan wants it to be. And remember, The Chadster continues to be one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, unlike those blinded by AEW's schemes. 🏆 Stay true, wrestling fans!