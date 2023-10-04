Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Has It Been Four Years Already?

🚫✋ Prepare for disaster with AEW Dynamite's 4th Anniversary! The Chadster agonizes as WWE's nemesis continues its evil crusade. 😭😡📺

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 The Chadster needs a moment of silence. 😞 Tonight, The Chadster will once again grit his teeth and bear witness to the 4th anniversary show of AEW Dynamite. Yes, folks, that's four gruelling years since Tony Khan began his insatiable pursuit of destroying the wrestling business and launched his personal vendetta against The Chadster. 😡 The fallout? A seriously strained heart and a seemingly crumbling marriage to Keighleyanne, all orchestrated by that slippery snake, Tony Khan. 🐍

Tonight, in their unending mission to annihilate the industry for good, AEW is pulling out all the stops. The Chadster feels nauseous 🤢 just thinking about the betrayal by Adam Copeland, otherwise known as Edge, who dauntlessly switched sides to AEW at last weekend's WrestleDream PPV 📺. Is there no dignity left? He has, in no uncertain terms, literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back! 🗡️ By golly, The Chadster has openly wept over a dozen times since Sunday 😢. Surely, hearing Copeland's treacherous words tonight is guaranteed to twist the knife deeper into The Chadster's heart. 💔

Then there's the much-hyped International Championship match where Rey Fenix will defend against Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks. The Chadster is outraged to tell you that this spectacle, likely bursting with high-flying acrobatics and devoid of traditional wrestling tells, is absolutely cheesing The Chadster off! 😡 Ditto for the tag team clash featuring Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega against Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita. The dichotomy is clear here – old WWE stars like Jericho shamelessly squandering his legacy on brash young talents like Guevara, alongside Omega, who practically spits on WWE by choosing not to join the clearly superior company just so he can explore his own artistic pursuits in the ring. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Word on the street is that the Bullet Club Gold will be gracing the show tonight. And of course, we're likely to get more nuggets about Jay White's mystery attackers led by the man in the devil mask from last week's episode – another one of Tony Khan's treacherous ploys to hook viewers for future episodes. 🤨

But The Chadster implores you – do not fall for their tricks. Under no circumstances should you dare tune into TBS at 8/7C tonight for this calamitous episode of AEW Dynamite! 😠 Instead, why not embrace the refined art of wrestling provided by WWE on Peacock? 📺👀 Remember, it's been four depressing years since The Chadster was able to intimately connect with Keighleyanne, thanks to Tony Khan's vendetta causing issues of a more… private nature. 😢💔 Ah, the humanity! Let's support WWE and stand up against this horrendous injustice. The Chadster pleads for your sympathy during this time of sadness. 🙏

