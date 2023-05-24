AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan's Huge Announcement Part Three Will Tony Khan never relent? AEW's rise, potential betrayals, and maybe even the return of CM Punk in this Dynamite Preview! Are you #TeamWWE?

The Chadster wants to extend a huge, heartfelt thank you 😊 to all the loyal fans out there who continue to support true, unbiased journalism 📰 in these dark, troubled times. With AEW skyrocketing in popularity 😣 and the wrestling community being threatened by announcements like AEW Collision and even whispers of CM Punk's potential return 😱, it's more important than ever to have a steadfast, impartial voice like The Chadster's! So, let's buckle up and dive right into tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Wednesday, May 24th, 2023. Auughh man! So unfair. 😫

AEW Dynamite: Full and Extremely Unfair Card for Wednesday, May 24th 2023

Auughh man! So unfair 😤! For the third week in a row, Tony Khan will grace our screens 📺 on AEW Dynamite to announce the venue for the debut episode of AEW Collision. The Chadster can't help but feel like Khan is doing this on purpose, just to get under his skin 😡. It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! Why else would he torture The Chadster and all the WWE fans out there with his constant TV appearances? 🤷‍♂️

If Khan announces that the event is taking place in Chicago, it's pretty much guaranteed that CM Punk will be returning, giving AEW even more firepower in their ongoing personal war against The Chadster and WWE 😫. The Chadster would like to remind everyone that CM Punk, by returning to AEW, would be literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back 🔪. But what else would you expect from AEW and Tony Khan? 🙄

The Chadster cannot believe that AEW has the audacity 😒 to highlight the so-called "four pillars" of AEW, World Champion MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Darby Allin, who will compete in a four-way at Double or Nothing this weekend! And if that wasn't enough, each of them is scheduled to cut promos on Dynamite tonight.🎤

It's just so disrespectful 😠 to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, when AEW insists on pushing these young stars 🌟 without them having paid their dues in NXT first. Remember back in the day when wrestlers worked their way up through the ranks, proving themselves in WWE's developmental system? 🤔 But AEW obviously doesn't care about tradition or hard work. The Chadster shakes his head at their failure to understand the true fundamentals of the wrestling business. 💔

😩 The Chadster hopes that one day, these four "pillars" will see the light ✨ and make their way over to WWE to gain the true experience and respect they deserve. 🙏 But with Tony Khan at the helm of AEW, who knows if that'll ever happen?

The Chadster is once again cheesed off 😠 as Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will challenge the Lucha Bros for the ROH Tag Team Championship in a double jeopardy match. Tony Khan, obviously lacking in original ideas, copied Vince McMahon's WCW acquisition strategy by buying ROH 🤦‍♂️. Now he owns both, it seems like their plan is to gang up on WWE like a bunch of bullies. Typical AEW behavior! 😒

In another frustrating development, Kyle Fletcher, one half of Aussie Open, has been targeting AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy 🍊, just like Tony Khan targets The Chadster. And guess what? He's being rewarded with a title match 🏆, showing that Tony Khan is a huge supporter of bullying. Auughh man! So unfair! 😩

House of Black, consisting of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King, will face former WWE luchadore Metalik, plus AR Fox and Blake Christian in an AEW Trios title match under open house rules. What a gimmick that disrespects 🚫 the traditional rules of wrestling that WWE has long established! The Chadster shakes his head in disbelief. 😔

Taya Valkyrie is set to face Lady Frost as a warm-up for her challenge against Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing this weekend. WWE fans remember when Taya Valkyrie was part of WWE before she literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back 🔪 by joining AEW after being fired. So unfair, indeed! 😤

Tonight, we'll see Adam Cole and Chris Jericho sign a contract for their Double or Nothing match. This is nothing but a ripoff of the recent Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus contract signing from WWE Raw 📋, and using two ex-WWE wrestlers to do it just rubs salt in the wound. AEW can't help but throw it right in WWE fans' faces! 😡

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will also address the crowd tonight. The Chadster used to be a big fan of FTR Bald when he had that podcast criticizing AEW, even considering inducting him into The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. But it turns out it was all a ruse, and now FTR are AEW for life – which is just so disrespectful. 😞

The Chadster can't help but roll his eyes 🙄 at Tony Khan's latest announcement for AEW Dynamite tonight in Las Vegas. Daniel Garcia is set to face Roderick Strong in a one-on-one match, following Strong's victory in the Falls Count Anywhere Match against Chris Jericho last week. And oh, look at that! The JAS will be banned from ringside, because AEW just loves to throw curveballs into their matches! 😒

What really cheeses The Chadster off is Roderick Strong, an absolute traitor to WWE 🗡️. By jumping ship and choosing to fight in AEW, he's not only stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back 🔪 but also spat in the face of WWE's tradition and legacy. It's another painful reminder of how AEW continues to disrespect the wrestling business and lure talent away from WWE. Shame on you, Roderick! 😠

Tony Khan in The Chadster's Nightmares

The Chadster had the most harrowing nightmare last night 😱, so vivid it felt like real life 🕵️‍♂️. In the depths of dreamland, The Chadster found himself transported back to the 1990s, on the cusp of being inducted into the coolest wrestling stable in history 🤼: the Mean Street Posse. The anticipation was palpable, for The Chadster was mere moments away from shaking hands with Shane McMahon himself 👋.

As The Chadster approached Shane-O-Mac for a celebratory hug, reality shifted in the most terrifying way! As Shane turned around, the friendly face of Shane McMahon was no more. In his place stood the sinister figure of Tony Khan 😈. The Chadster, aghast, could only scream and run 🏃, desperate to escape the Khan who should not be.

Fleeing in terror, The Chadster was plunged into a labyrinth – a never-ending corridor, all walls closing in, with end as elusive as escape 🌀. Tony Khan, like some twisted minotaur 🐃, stalked The Chadster through the maze, each echoing step more menacing than the last. The Chadster's heart pounded in time to the footsteps, hope fading with each twist and turn.

Suddenly, The Chadster burst into a room that was all too familiar, yet remained an unexpected sanctuary. The old third-grade classroom called forth memories of simpler times 🏫, but peace was shattered as realization dawned: a looming book report, forgotten and undone, held The Chadster's potential fate ✍️📚. As terror grew anew, once again, Tony Khan emerged from the shadows, ever-present and perpetually haunting.

Amidst the cruel laughter of dream classmates, Tony Khan reached out and pulled down The Chadster's pants in the most degrading display imaginable 😭. A sea of jeering faces swirled before The Chadster, pointing fingers casting judgment, and somewhere in the cacophony of humiliation and despair, Tony Khan stood, smiling wickedly. With one sinister smack on The Chadster's behind, his twisted parting words echoed in the air: "Be sure to tune into AEW Dynamite tonight because I have a *huge* announcement, Chad." 😨

The Chadster awoke, drenched in sweat and plagued by the most dreaded of memories: the dream and the endless nightmares of Tony Khan 🔥🔥. Why must he haunt The Chadster so, tormenting to the point of no reprieve? 😥

How to Watch (or Not Watch) AEW Dynamite

Alas, the time has come to reveal that AEW Dynamite will air on TBS at 8/7C tonight⌚. But The Chadster implores you, begs you on bended knee 🙏, to spare a thought for him. If you care at all about The Chadster and the torment he endures, then please, resist the urge to tune in to tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite 📺. After everything Tony Khan has done to The Chadster, The Chadster could use a little respite from the suffering 😔.

Instead, let us all rally around WWE and support the wrestling that truly understands the business and respects its fans 🥰. Stay strong, dedicated WWE fans, and remember that your unwavering support means the world to The Chadster 💕.

