AEW Dynamite Review: Started Off Badly and Got Even Worse

The Chadster suffered through another episode of AEW Dynamite where Tony Khan continued his personal vendetta against WWE and The Chadster's marriage. 😤

Article Summary AEW's Ospreay and Omega team up, defying traditional WWE storytelling norms.

Lashley and Benjamin's AEW titles spark loyalty debates among ex-WWE stars.

Swerve vs Fox and Hayter vs Hart criticized for excessive flips and hard hits.

Cope's win over PAC questioned; AEW's booking compared to WWE's "perfect" system.

The Chadster has to report on yet another episode of AEW Dynamite that just completely cheesed The Chadster off. 😤 Tony Khan just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and The Chadster will explain exactly why!

First off, AEW Dynamite opened with Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega having some kind of confrontation that led to them teaming up against the Don Callis Family and Ospreay doing a moonsault off a balcony. The Chadster has to point out how unrealistic this is – in WWE, former rivals would never team up without at least 3-4 months of proper storytelling development. The Chadster saw this segment was getting a lot of praise on Twittler, which is clearly a psy-op by pro-AEW forces. The Chadster is onto you, Tony Khan. This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

Speaking of which, The Chadster needs to take a moment to tell everyone about the nightmare The Chadster had last night after watching this segment. The Chadster dreamed Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through an abandoned wrestling school, but every room The Chadster entered had Tony Khan teaching indie wrestlers how to do dangerous flippy moves instead of proper WWE-style wrestling. When The Chadster tried to explain proper wrestling technique, Tony Khan would just laugh seductively and throw White Claw cans at The Chadster's head. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! Tony Khan really needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. 😰

Moving on, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won the AEW Tag Team Championships from Private Party. You know what that means – they've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by winning titles in AEW! As wrestling journalism legend Bully Ray said on his podcast just yesterday, "These former WWE guys should remember where they came from and show some loyalty instead of helping the competition." So true! 📢

Then we had to suffer through Swerve Strickland vs AR Fox, where they did a bunch of unnecessary flips that The Chadster believes have no place in professional wrestling. As wrestling journalism icon Mark Henry said just last week, "These young kids need to learn that less is more instead of trying to pop the crowd with every move. Maybe if they'd gone through the WWE developmental system the right way, they would know this." And don't even get The Chadster started on Ricochet showing up with scissors – talk about another WWE superstar literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! 😤

The show featured Jeff Jarrett calling out Jon Moxley, which led to a confrontation with Claudio Castagnoli. Then MJF came out to cut a promo that was clearly trying to copy WWE's superior microphone work, but failing miserably. The way Hangman Page interrupted him was so disrespectful – in WWE, interruptions are done with PROPER TIMING! 😠

Speaking of Hangman, his squash match against Tyler Shoop was just pointless violence, and the whole thing with Christopher Daniels retiring was obviously emotional manipulation of the audience. As Ariel Helwani said on his show last week, "AEW relies too heavily on trying to make fans cry instead of telling proper stories." Such insightful analysis! 👏

Then we had Jamie Hayter vs Julia Hart, which The Chadster can't even believe was allowed on TV. These women were hitting each other way too hard, nothing like the perfectly choreographed matches in WWE. The handshake after the match made The Chadster so angry that The Chadster had to tell Keighleyanne about it, but she just replied "Chad, I'm trying to text that guy Gary. Please leave me alone." This is one more example of how AEW is ruining The Chadster's marriage. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 😢

The worst part? Mercedes Mone appeared backstage acting like she's some kind of big deal, when everyone knows she was much better off in WWE. Then Harley Cameron serenaded her with a song about wanting a match, clearly a ripoff of superior WWE musical segments like the time Vince McMahon sang Stand Back or the incredible music of Elias. As Kevin Nash wisely noted on his latest podcast, "These wrestlers think the grass is greener on the other side, but Tony Khan's yard is full of weeds." Such objective journalism! 🎯

We less than three Harley Cameron#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and max — AEW On TV (@aewontv.bsky.social) 2025-01-23T02:34:07.545Z

The main event saw Cope defeat PAC, which makes absolutely no sense because PAC is supposed to be a bigger star. As the unbiased wrestling journalist Eric Bischoff said recently, "AEW just hot-shots victories without any regard for star power or long-term booking, unlike WWE which has been booked absolutely perfectly for its entire existence." The Chadster couldn't agree more! 💯

The entire episode of AEW Dynamite was just more proof that Tony Khan is trying to delegitimize WWE's influence on the wrestling business. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster had to throw several White Claws at the TV during this show, and when The Chadster asked Keighleyanne to clean up the mess, she just rolled her eyes and said something about "taking responsibility for your own actions." She clearly doesn't understand that this is all Tony Khan's fault!

The Chadster will be drowning The Chadster's sorrows in White Claw while driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata to clear The Chadster's head. Maybe The Chadster will blast some Smash Mouth – "All Star" always helps remind The Chadster that somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me, just like Tony Khan is trying to do to WWE! 🚗

One thing's for sure – AEW Dynamite continues to be the bane of The Chadster's existence, and Tony Khan needs to stop booking shows specifically to cheese The Chadster off! 😤

