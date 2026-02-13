AEW/ICE, Cardi B/Trump's DHS, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Will Trent, Cardi B/DHS, AEW/ICE, The Rockford Files, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Traitors, Netflix & WBD, James Van Der Beek, The Pitt, Peaky Blinders:, Spider-Noir, The Vampire Lestat, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, February 13th, 2026:

Tracker Season 3: S03E11 "To the Bone" Images & Overview Released

Going Dutch Season 2: Here's Our S02E05: "Canuck Stops Here" Preview

Will Trent Season 4: Check Out Images & More for S04E07: "CALL PAUL"

Cardi B Hits Back at Trump/DHS Trolling with Epstein Files Reminder

SNL Season 51: Ryan Gosling & Gorillaz Set for March 7th Show

Meltzer Debunks Own Report on WBD Brody King AEW Dynamite TV Ban

The Rockford Files: David Boreanaz Tapped to Lead NBC's Series Pilot

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S18: The Boys Still Look Dapper

John Finnemore Writes The Traitors Stage Show For London's West End

Netflix/WBD Update: Antitrust Division Head Out; Ellison/Trump Meet?

James Van Der Beek: Tributes to Dawson's Creek Star, Actor Continue

The Traitors S04E09 Preview: It's Time to "Think Outside the Box"

AEW All In: London Tickets Go On Sale Next Month for Summer Event

The Pitt Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E06: "12:00 P.M." Preview

AEW Dynamite Review: New Champions Crowned, Bloody Brawls Ensue

Report: WBD Blocked Brody King From AEW Dynamite Over Anti-ICE Chant

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Key Art Poster, Images Released

M.I.A.: Peacock Drops First Look Images for Upcoming Crime Thriller

Spider-Noir Swings Into Action This May; B&W, Color Teasers Released

The Vampire Lestat: Looks Like We're Getting Lucky on Friday the 13th

James Van Der Beek, Good Omens 3 & Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

