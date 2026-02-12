Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

James Van Der Beek, Good Omens 3 & Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Severance, James Van Der Beek, Scrubs, Spider-Noir, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary James Van Der Beek, star of Dawson's Creek, has passed away at 48, leaving fans stunned.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has begun filming for its highly anticipated 18th season.

Get the latest on Good Omens 3, Spider-Noir teaser, and major Doctor Who casting rumor.

Catch up on TV news, reviews, and exclusive updates on Scrubs, Severance, and more favorites.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: My Adventures with Green Lantern, Rehab Addict, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Severance, James Van Der Beek, High Potential, Scrubs, The Rookie, Spider-Noir, Good Omens 3, Scarpetta, MST3K, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 12th, 2026:

My Adventures with Green Lantern: Greg Eagles Recording for Series

Rehab Addict Cancelled After Host Uses "Offensive Racial Comment"

The Beauty: Check Out Your S01E06 "Beautiful Patient Zero" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear E05 Preview: How "Deep" Do Their Fears Go?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Filming Now Underway

Apple Buys Severance; Season 3 News; More Seasons/Spinoffs: Report

Puppy Bowl XXII Draws 15.3 Million Viewers: 20% Jump From Last Year

Dawson's Creek Star, Actor James Van Der Beek Dies at Age 48

High Potential Season 2 Teaser Announces Series Return on March 3rd

Bosch: Ariana Guerra Joins Prequel Series "Start of Watch" Cast

Scrubs Revival Official Trailer: JD, Turk, Elliot & The Team Are Back!

Young Bond: Big Finish Set to Produce James Bond Audio Drama Adapts

The Rookie Season 8: S08E07 "Baja" Images, Overview, Promo Released

Spider-Noir Teaser Trailer Drops Thursday; Key Art Posters Released

AEW Dynamite Preview: Last Stop on the Road to Grand Slam Australia

Good Omens 3 Update: Is the Newest Look "Key" to More Finale Info?

Scarpetta Finds Herself Haunted by the Case That Made Her: Trailer

One Piece, The X-Files, Spider-Noir & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Picard: Michelle Hurd Reflects on Raffi's Grounded Legacy

MST3K Trio Discuss Return Focusing on "Classic Bad" Movies & More

Doctor Who: Here's Why Will Sharpe (Sadly) Won't Be The Next Doctor

